Winder-Barrow (1-1) secured the wire-to-wire 70-49 road win over Apalachee (0-1) Friday night.
The Bulldoggs jumped ahead early, taking a 20-11 lead after the first quarter behind eight points in the period by senior forward Conyer Smith.
Winder-Barrow continued its momentum, doubling its lead to 38-20 at halftime. Though, the Wildcats responded to start the third quarter. They cut at the deficit, getting within eight points, before the Bulldoggs got back on track and finished the third with a 54-35 lead.
The Bulldoggs were successful even with senior guard Jeremiah Holloway missing the game due to injury. It came behind a total team effort.
Freshman guard Jerrin Samuel led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Smith and senior guard Dominique Jones both had double-doubles. Smith poured in 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
To round out the double-digits scoring efforts for the Bulldoggs, sophomore guard Brian Arnold scored 12 and junior guard Tyrin Sims had 11.
Offensive rebounds played a significant part in the Wildcats’ inability to keep up Friday night. They gave up 16 offensive rebounds, while only grabbing four of their own, resulting in 12 extra Bulldogg possessions.
“Size was certainly a factor,” head coach Tyler Rowland said. “We tried our best to put bodies on them blocking out, but sometimes, there wasn’t much we could do with five-foot-seven guys blocking out six-foot-six and six-foot-seven on the weak side.”
The crowd played a significant part in both the boys’ and girls’ games, as the competitive cross-town rival game was highly anticipated by the Barrow County community.
“I had multiple people come up to me, saying they hadn’t seen a crowd like that since Kamar Baldwin played seven years ago,” Rowland said. “What an atmosphere!”
Even in the loss, Rowland saw a bright spot in his guys’ performance.
First, he was pleased with his team’s 3-point shooting. The Wildcats made 9 of their 25 attempts from behind the arc, good for 36%.
Secondly, he saw promise in their ability to stay composed in the loud gym.
“Super proud of my guys for staying poised and under control in that kind of hostile environment,” Rowland said. “It was loud. So many possessions that they couldn’t hear my calls, so it came down to them being able to execute on the fly.”
The high-energy gym impacted the girls’ game too.
“It was such a crazy game and crazy environment,” Winder-Barrow girls head coach Kimberly Garren added.
“Hostile environment that every player wants to play in,” Apalachee girls head coach Bill Batson said. “I couldn’t hear them, and they couldn’t hear me.”
Apalachee hopes to bounce back when it travels to Cherokee Bluff Tuesday, while Winder-Barrow travels to Brookwood.
