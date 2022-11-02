The Bulldoggs are coming off of a successful 2021 campaign where they made the state tournament, but they want even more with the squad that’s returning to the court this year.
One of the biggest strengths of this year’s Winder-Barrow team is the experience returning in the starting lineup. Four seniors are projected to start: guards Jeremiah Holloway and Dominique Jones and forwards Justice Billings and Conyer Smith.
“They all played last year and got some very valuable minutes against some very high quality competition,” head coach Travis McDaniel said of the starters’ experience. “We’ll be very battle tested.”
Going down into the bench, the 2022-23 Bulldoggs are younger than their starting counterparts. As a result, McDaniel will look for those senior starters to play a heavy leadership role this season.
Entering their fourth year together, McDaniel and the seniors have an understanding of what’s expected of one another.
“They know what the standard is, and they work to it every day,” McDaniel said. “With them doing that, the young guys see it and – without hesitation, they follow the same thing. Everybody knows what the culture is, what to expect and how we go about things.”
According to McDaniel, much of that leadership trickles down from Holloway’s contributions on and off the court.
“It really starts with Jerry (Holloway), he’s our best overall player,” McDaniel said. “He’s a great kid. The guys look up to him. He carries himself the right way.”
Winder-Barrow’s depth will be influential in its success, as the Bulldoggs graduated two impactful seniors last year – Tim Loud and Stewart Allen.
As a result, the Bulldoggs will lean heavily on freshmen Jerrin Samuel and Xavier McCoy, as well as a “loaded” sophomore class to provide production. Junior Tyrin Sims will see varsity minutes – potentially as a starter, according to an assistant coach.
Still, McDaniel will look for Holloway to take another step in his scoring, hoping for Holloway to be the main source of offensive ammunition for the Bulldoggs
The old hoops adage states, “defense wins championships,” and McDaniel agrees with that sentiment, hoping to keep opponents below 57 points in each game.
“We have a chance to be one of the longest and most athletic teams in the region,” McDaniel said.
Moreover, transition basketball will be a key source of points for Winder-Barrow, especially with McDaniel’s goal of 70 points per game.
“We want to play fast,” McDaniel said. “We got some guys that play really well in transition. We can get to the rim early, and then we can get those transition threes that our guys like to shoot, playing inside-out.”
Even so, McDaniel wants his team to dictate the game’s tempo based on the scheme that will hinder their opponent’s strengths. If a team likes to get out in the fast break, the Bulldoggs will slow the game down. If the team likes to slow it down, the Bulldoggs will speed the game up.
Another on-court focus for Winder-Barrow will be ball-movement and spacing. The Bulldoggs will look to work on making smart, accurate passes, while finding the open man for threes. According to McDaniel, the x-factor for this team will be its ability to make those 3-pointers.
“We have multiple guys that can shoot 33%-35% from three, which, in high school, is really good,” McDaniel said. “We’ll be able to have three to four guys on the court at all times that can shoot at that percentage. The games that we’re making (those shots), we’ll be really tough to beat.”
3-point shooting can be a double-edged blade, so Winder-Barrow will also look to find ways to win games without relying on shooting from downtown as the team looks towards a state playoff appearance.
The Bulldoggs are no stranger to making the state playoffs, as they have done so for the past three seasons – even in a super competitive 6A region. As a result, Winder-Barrow aspires to ascend to higher levels with the state playoffs.
“This year, now that we’ve gotten that taste of making state, we want to try and level up to hosting a state playoff game,” McDaniel said. “We have some big aspirations, and we know it’s gonna be difficult. We gotta put the work in, but we’re hoping to be in that one or two seed situation coming out of the region tournament.”
Now, Winder-Barrow is in a new region. They were moved to 5A this season, and the new division is just as tough as the previous one.
Region 8-5A features Jefferson, who went 25-4 last season and made the Elite Eight, Loganville, who also made the Elite Eight, Clarke Central and Heritage, who both made the playoffs, Eastside and Flowery Branch.
“Where (the new region) may not be quite as top heavy, I think it’s going to be very, very deep,” McDaniel said. “Every night it's gonna be a battle.”
Even so, McDaniel wants his guys to grow each day, both on and off the court, no matter what.
“At the end of the day, we want to win all these games, but we want to develop these kids into good young men that can go out and be productive citizens of society,” McDaniel said. “We've got a really good group of kids, and we're really excited.”
