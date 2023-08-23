In the annual clash of Barrow County football teams on Friday night, Winder-Barrow rallied from a slow start to claim a decisive 28-7 victory against Apalachee, marking the Bulldoggs’ fifth consecutive Battle of Barrow victory.
That win came by way of a ferocious rushing attack. Many of the Bulldoggs’ offensive snaps ended in a run, as they finished with 425 rushing yards from scrimmage in the rivalry matchup.
“As a team, we want to execute and be physical,” head coach Robert Paxia said.“We wanted to be physical from play one.”
Apalachee, guided by new head coach Mike Hancock, launched into the game with promise, securing a 7-0 lead over Winder-Barrow by the close of the first quarter. However, Winder-Barrow managed to turn the tide, equalizing the scoreboard at 7-7 as halftime arrived.
“We felt good about coming back and being able to answer,” said head coach Robert Paxia regarding Winder-Barrow’s comeback.
With 10 out of 11 starters on the Bulldogg offensive line underclassmen, Winder-Barrow surged ahead during the third quarter, securing two touchdowns and establishing a 21-7 lead as the final quarter approached.
Maintaining their momentum, the Bulldoggs finished securing another touchdown in the last quarter, sealing their triumph with a final score of 28-7 against the Wildcats.
The leading rusher for Winder-Barrow was sophomore Demetrius Dowdy, who had 144 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the win. Sophomore Xavier McCoy backed him up with 90 yards of his own.
“(They both) had a great game,” Paxia said of Winder’s backfield . “Those two are an outstanding 1-2 punch. Then, you add Jacob Williams and the explosiveness he can bring.”
Meanwhile, the run game came from junior quarterbacks Camden Hodge and Evan Lynn. Hodge had 83 yards rushing while Lynn put up 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“The job of the quarterback in the offense is to make the right decision in the RPO system,” Paxia said. “Sometimes, that makes him a runner. ‘Chee gave us a bunch of QB-run opportunities, and those two took advantage.”
With a touchdown pass included with his 115 passing yards, Paxia went on to speak more on Lynn and his impact on the Bulldogg offense.
“The offense is built around that guy making the right choice over and over again,” Paxia said. “Mobility is certainly a trait that we want all QBs to have, but it isn’t a requirement. Evan played very well. He was the driver of the bus and made good decisions throughout the night.”
“What I’m the most impressed about was zero turnovers for him. It was a great improvement from the week before. Every week, we just want him to continue to grow.”
“We are happy to have won the Battle of Barrow,” Paxia said. “We celebrated for 24 hours.
This victory propels Winder-Barrow to a strong 1-0 season start, setting the stage for their week two matchup at home against the M.L. King Lions from Lithonia. Notably, the Bulldoggs shut out the Lions last season with a 48-0 victory. As for the Lions, they enter week two with a 0-1 record, having suffered a 44-21 loss against Duluth on August 18.
Anticipating the forthcoming game, Paxia emphasized its significance: “It’s the most important game of our season because it’s the next one.”
Paxia expressed optimism about the team’s progress as the season unfolds, outlining the team’s overarching goal of clinching a regional championship.
The Apalachee Wildcats launch into week two with a 0-1 record. They are scheduled to travel to Lawrenceville for a non-region showdown against the Central Gwinnett Black Knights. Last season, the Wildcats endured a 20-12 defeat against the Black Knights. The Black Knights, for their part, boast a 1-0 record into week two, having dominated Discovery High School with an impressive 50-0 victory in the previous week’s matchup.
Quarter Scores:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.