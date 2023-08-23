In the annual clash of Barrow County football teams on Friday night, Winder-Barrow rallied from a slow start to claim a decisive 28-7 victory against Apalachee, marking the Bulldoggs’ fifth consecutive Battle of Barrow victory.

That win came by way of a ferocious rushing attack. Many of the Bulldoggs’ offensive snaps ended in a run, as they finished with 425 rushing yards from scrimmage in the rivalry matchup.

