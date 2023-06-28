Winder-Barrow and Bethlehem Christian played host to a basketball summer league all last week with various teams from across the state coming into town for a slate of games.
Winder-Barrow dominated its opponents in the camp, defeating Monroe, Oconee County, Morgan County, Grayson, and Discovery through the week.
The scores available are as follows:
Winder-Barrow 58, Monroe Area 45
Winder-Barrow 59, Oconee County 29
Winder-Barrow 55, Morgan County 37
Winder-Barrow 53, Grayson 51
Junior Brian Arnold and sophomore Jerrin Samuel led the way for the Bulldoggs in the summer league averaging just over 11 and 10 points per game, respectively.
BCA took on a host of teams in its own right, facing Westminster Christian, Dacula, Discovery, Oconee County, Monroe, North Hall, Alcovy and Flowery Branch through the week.
Against North Hall in specific, the Knights were short-handed and came away with a double-digit loss after a hard-contested first half. They lost 46-31 to the Trojans in the final game.
BCA led 20-19 at halftime of that game after strong showings from senior Presley Wade and junior Caedmon Geddings. They combined for the Knights’ first 11 points of the game before their second unit came in to relieve them of their duties.
However, the Knights struggled heavily in the second half. The Knights went over 13 minutes without scoring a point, nearly finishing the game without scoring before Wade knocked down a couple free throws with a few seconds left to end the drought. However, they were already down 46-28 by that point after the Trojans went on a 22-0 run after starting full-court press defense with around 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Wade finished the game with a team-high 10 points in the losing effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.