National Girls and Women in Sports Day is Feb. 1 to celebrate and honor all girls and women participating in sports. The national holiday recognizes the passage of Title IX in 1972, the law that guarantees equity in federally funded school programs, including athletics. Sponsored by Girls Incorporated, the Girl Scouts, the National Association for Girls and omen in Sports, the National Women's Law Center and the Women's Sports Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.