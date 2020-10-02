Local group Christ Flight Ministries, which serves in Barrow County and throughout central America, will host a Fly 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 24, by the National Guard armory at the Barrow County Airport, 841 Ronald Wood Rd., Winder.
Registration/check-in will begin at 7 a.m., with the race beginning at 8 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 9 a.m.
The event will include music, snacks, trivia and door prizes. Trophies will be given to the top overall male and female as well as masters male and female winners. Medals will be given to the top three males and females in five-year increment age groups from 10-and-under and all the way to 75-and-up.
The early-bird registration cost (Oct. 15 deadline) is $20, and registration after Oct. 15 is $25. The family-discount rate is $79.99.
Runners/walkers can register online at https://www.fundracers.org/Info.aspx?url=flyhigh5k.com.
Proceeds will benefit Christ Flight Ministries, which is currently serving in Costa Rica and Honduras but plans to launch a teen flight program in the area in January, according to co-founder Damon Whitlow. The event will also be a celebration of the one-year anniversary of Whitlow’s successful brain surgery.
For more information on the group, go to https://www.christflight.org/.
