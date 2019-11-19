Below are the results from the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15, and the second-round pairings for Friday, Nov. 22.
First round
Allatoona 49, Gainesville 7
Stephenson 47, Bradwell Inst. 20
Coffee 60, Heritage, Conyers 0
Mays 39, Northview 7
Lanier 15, Sprayberry 14
Richmond Hill 28, M.L. King 12
Valdosta 45, Lakeside, Evans 9
Johns Creek 59, Alexander 34
Glynn Academy 31, Tucker 7
Dacula 49, Dalton 18
Creekside 28, Alpharetta 0
Lee Co. 50, Greenbrier 0
Brunswick 34, Morrow 13
Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 25
South Paulding 41, North Atlanta 27
Houston Co. 31, Evans 21
Second round
Allatoona at Stephenson
Coffee at Mays
Lanier at Richmond Hill
Valdosta at Johns Creek
Glynn Academy at Dacula
Creekside at Lee Co.
Brunswick at Harrison
Houston Co. at South Paulding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.