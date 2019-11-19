Below are the results from the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15, and the second-round pairings for Friday, Nov. 22.

First round

Allatoona 49, Gainesville 7

Stephenson 47, Bradwell Inst. 20

Coffee 60, Heritage, Conyers 0

Mays 39, Northview 7

Lanier 15, Sprayberry 14

Richmond Hill 28, M.L. King 12

Valdosta 45, Lakeside, Evans 9

Johns Creek 59, Alexander 34

Glynn Academy 31, Tucker 7

Dacula 49, Dalton 18

Creekside 28, Alpharetta 0

Lee Co. 50, Greenbrier 0

Brunswick 34, Morrow 13

Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 25

South Paulding 41, North Atlanta 27

Houston Co. 31, Evans 21

Second round

Allatoona at Stephenson

Coffee at Mays

Lanier at Richmond Hill

Valdosta at Johns Creek

Glynn Academy at Dacula

Creekside at Lee Co.

Brunswick at Harrison

Houston Co. at South Paulding

