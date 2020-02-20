The Winder-Barrow High School baseball program will host a speaking engagement by college baseball coaching legend Ron Polk at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center, 175 Second St., Winder.
Polk, a member of six different halls of fame, won over 1,300 games during his storied career, leading three different teams to a combined eight College World Series appearances. More than two dozen of his former players went on to play Major League Baseball.
Polk was a two-time National Baseball Coach of the Year and was a Team USA Olympic coach. He also has authored two books.
Tickets to the event are $10 and will support the Winder-Barrow baseball programs. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.
For more information, email WBHS coach Brian Smith at brian.smith@barrow.k12.ga.us.
