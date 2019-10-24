The Apalachee girls’ cross country team will have one more run together this season when the Wildcats compete in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet in Carrollton.
The Lady Wildcats finished fourth Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet at Apalachee, punching their ticket to the Friday, Nov. 1 state meet at Carrollton High School. Winder-Barrow freshman Matilee Rogers was the top local runner — finishing fourth overall in the meet (20:07.86) — and qualified as an individual for the state meet.
Apalachee was led by freshman Averie Akin, who took sixth overall (21:46.49). Fellow freshman Ashley Hauff finished 17th (23:22.36). Junior Jade Pinela, junior Chelsea Nunez-Paredes, sophomore Abigal Zapata, junior Dayshabelle Bello and junior Abigail Bugg will also be competing at state for Apalachee.
Other Winder-Barrow runners included junior Sadie McWhorter, sophomore Lauren Black, junior Callie Webb, junior Valerie Hardigree and freshman Lillian Cash.
Meanwhile, in the boys’ race, Winder-Barrow finished fifth as a team and Apalachee finished sixth, bringing both teams’ season to a close.
Winder-Barrow sophomore Brian Gaddy finished ninth overall (17:32.35), just missing out on a trip to the state meet. Sophomore Christopher Parada-Rubio (17:55.86) took 16th, while junior Ryan Kehoe finished 19th (18:03.29). Sophomore Joshua Ionashku, senior Mason Ayer, freshman Kyle Kehoe and junior Jacques De la Reza also competed for the Bulldoggs.
Apalachee senior Kevin Ellington was the top runner for the Wildcats, finishing 24th (18:12.32). Freshman Luke Sigman, sophomore Austin Sigman, sophomore Jasen Cervantes, junior Adrian Morales, sophomore Sam Maddox and junior Nathan Holbrook also ran for the Wildcats.
Gainesville’s boys and girls both won the team titles Saturday. Dacula’s junior Ben Butcher was the top male runner (16:04.16), while Gainesville sophomore Ashley Thompson won the girls’ race (19:05.55).
The girls’ Class AAAAAA state meet on Nov. 1 is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.
