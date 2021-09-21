The Apalachee and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy girls’ and boys’ cross country teams finished in the lower half of the team standings Saturday, Sept. 18, in Apalachee’s fifth annual Apple Hawkins Invitational, but there were some solid showings among individual runners.
Apalachee’s Averie Akin finished 12th out of 124 female runners (21:04.27) to lead the Lady Wildcats, while BASA’s Smita Carroll came in 17th (21:50.96).
Norcross had the individual girls’ winner in Kyra Andrews (19:25.04), and the Blue Devils were also the team winner. Apalachee finished 12th out of 18 teams, while BASA finished 14th.
In the boys’ race, the Wildcats were 13th out of 23 teams, as Austin Sigman finished 29th out of 151 runners (18:29.19) and younger brother Luke Sigman came in 31st (18:32.88). BASA, which finished 17th overall, was led by Michael Fletcher in 54th place (19:12.40). Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon was the individual male winner (15:55.72), while Jefferson took the boys’ team title.
Both schools will be back in action along with Winder-Barrow on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Battle of Barrow meet at Apalachee — starting at 8 a.m. with the boys’ race, followed by the girls’ race.
