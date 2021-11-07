After winning region championships the previous week, the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy cross country teams capped off their first season of varsity competition in strong fashion.
The Lady Blazers finished second overall out of 23 teams, while the BASA boys finished third out of 25 in Class 1A Public in the GHSA state championships Saturday, Nov. 6, at Carrollton High School.
The BASA girls finished with 75 team points — only eight behind team champion Armuchee — on the strength of five runners finishing in the top 25 of the 162-runner field. Smita Carroll wrapped up her strong sophomore season by finishing ninth overall (22:56.69), a little under three minutes behind champion Marissa Kimple of Armuchee (20:03.77). Devan Howard came in 13th place (23:45.63) and was followed by Emma Busbee in 17th (24:07.96), Mya Tuz in 23rd (24:55.14) and Lillian Cash in 24th (24:55.46). Kaitlyn Harris and Lucy Bugg rounded out the Lady Blazers’ lineup.
In the 1A Public boys’ race, BASA finished with 105 team points — behind only Armuchee (37) and ACE Charter (69) — as Michael Fletcher came in ninth out of 166 runners (19:11.02). BASA’s entire lineup finished in the top 50 with Jacob Carruthers crossing the line in 17th place (19:47.58), Noah Norris in 22nd (19:53.13), Stephen Casey in 23rd (19:56.94), Diego Martinez in 35th (20:32.96), Brett Walsh in 36th (20:34.22) and Ajay Carroll in 48th (20:58.63).
Armuchee’s Trace Harris was the individual winner (17:47.68).
OTHER CLASSES
After winning their second straight region title, the Winder-Barrow boys finished 13th out of 32 teams in the 6A state meet Saturday.
Senior Christopher Parada-Rubio was the top local individual runner and finished 38th out of 221 runners in 6A (17:28.23). Teammate Daniel Laird came in right behind him in 40th (17:29.24), while Brian Gaddy finished 45th (17:35.50). Kyle Kehoe, Noah Boyd, Isaac Sanders and Erik Rodriguez also ran for the Bulldoggs. Richmond Hill won the team championship, while Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon was the individual winner (15:55.97).
The Lady Bulldoggs, who finished 24th out of 28 teams, were without their top runner in junior Matilee Rogers. They were led by Rebecca Nicholson, who finished 74th out of 196 (22.29.10). Nicholson was joined at the meet by teammates Marisol Vaca, Victoria Guzman, Brianna Boyle and Danica Bell. North Atlanta was the girls’ team champion, and Simone Rojas of Evans took home the individual title (18:55.33).
In the Class 5A girls’ meet Saturday, Apalachee’s Averie Akin finished 45th out of 212 runners, as she recorded the top local time (21:41.04). Abigail Zapata, Katie Harper, Hailey Tedder, Samantha Hauff, Ceceilia Jaime and Anna Carter also competed for the Lady Wildcats, who finished 25th out of 31 teams. St. Pius X won the team title and also had the individual champion (Grace Von Bieberstein, 18:56.64).
Apalachee senior Austin Sigman competed individually for the Wildcat boys after qualifying with a sixth-place finish in the Region 8 meet the week before. Sigman’s time of 19:13.29 was a little more than three minutes behind state champ Christian Gonzalez of Decatur (15:56.91).
