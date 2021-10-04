Winder-Barrow’s boys’ cross country team finished second out of eight teams and had the top two individual finishers in the boys’ championship race, while the Lady Bulldoggs’ Matilee Rogers finished third in the girls’ championship Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Winder-Barrow Invite at the WBHS home course behind Russell Middle School.
The Bulldogg boys, who finished just 10 points behind first-place Dacula, got the individual win from Daniel Laird (16:38.60), while teammate Christopher Rubio came in behind him in second place (16:46.95), ahead of the rest of the 54-man field. Noah Boyd (17:53.08) finished 11th in the race for Winder-Barrow, which also had the individual winner in the secondary varsity race as Kyle Kehoe took the top spot there (17:46.77).
Rogers notched her latest top-three finish (20:39.35) in the girls’ title race, a little less than a minute off the mark set by individual winner Audrey Hotard of Habersham Central (19:43.81). Rebeccea Nicholson finished 12th out of 53 runners (22:24.69), while Victoria Guzman was 19th (23:13.78). The Lady Bulldoggs finished fourth overall out of eight schools, with Buford taking the team title.
Meanwhile, Apalachee’s girls won the team title in the secondary race over five other schools, spurred by Averie Akin’s first-place finish (20:44.30). Akin’s teammates Hailey Tedder (21:57.90), Katie Harper (22:54.37) and Abigail Zapata (23:29.77) came in third, sixth and ninth respectively out of 53 runners. Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA), which finished third as a team, was led by Smita Carroll in fourth place (22:34.34), while Emma Busbee finished 11th (24:00.79), Devan Howard took 14th (24:06.93) and Maya Tuz was 19th (25:20.17).
The Apalachee boys had two top-10 finishers in the 107-man secondary boys’ race, with brothers Luke Sigman (18:19.36) and Austin Sigman (18:38.01) finishing fourth and seventh, respectively. BASA’s boys finished fifth out of 12 teams, as the Blazers got a 13th-place finish from Jacub Carruthers (18:58) and 15th-place showing from Michael Fletcher (18:59.20). The Wildcats finished seventh as a team.
All three Barrow County schools are back in action this week, with Winder-Barrow and Apalachee set to compete in the Mountain Invitational in Helen on Thursday, Oct. 7, and BASA slated to take part in the Jefferson Invitational Saturday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.