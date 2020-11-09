Winder-Barrow’s Matilee Rogers capped off a strong sophomore season Friday, Nov. 6, placing 16th overall out of 202 runners in the GHSA Class 6A girls’ cross country championship meet at Carrollton High School. Meanwhile, the Bulldogg boys brought home an 11th-place finish.
Rogers, who has consistently been the team’s top runner over the last two years, finished with a time of 21:15.03 on a tough course. Her performance followed up a runner-up finish in the Region 8-AAAAAA meet last month in Winder. She was joined at the state meet by teammates freshman Victoria Guzman, junior Rebecca Nicholson, senior Sara Lo and sophomore Marisol Vaca.
Creekview senior Makena Gates was the individual state champion with a time of 18:43.60, while Pope won the team title.
In the boys’ race, Cambridge brought home the team title despite not having a top-15 finisher. The Bears logged 108 points, edging out South Effingham (117), while Evans senior Jonathan Greene was the individual champion (16:36.49).
Winder-Barrow, which won the region title last month, was aiming to record a top-10 finish at state and came up just short of that, finishing 11th out of 32 teams with 346 points, 42 points behind 10th-place Allatoona.
Junior Christopher Parada-Rubio was the top runner on the day for the Bulldoggs, finishing 26th out of 226 runners (17:53.67), while junior Brian Gaddy finished 42nd (18:16.50) and sophomore Daniel Laird took 54th (18:29.01). Seniors Ryan Kehoe and Jacques De la Reza, junior Noah Boyd and sophomore Kyle Kehoe rounded out the lineup for the Bulldoggs.
