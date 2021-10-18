The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy boys’ team had five top-50 finishers Oct. 14 as the Blazers placed fourth overall out of 14 schools in the Kent Kramer Classic at Athens Christian School.
Blazer teammates Jacob Carruthers and Michael Fletcher finished 19th and 20th, respectively (19:18.97 and 19:19.29), to lead BASA. Noah Norris finished 27th (19:52.76), Stephen Casey was 37th (20:27.76), and Ajay Carroll came in 45th (20:51.71). Athens Christian was the team winner and had the individual winner (Nathan Smith, 16:31.37).
In the girls’ race, BASA’s Smita Carroll finished fifth overall (22:50.44) to lead the Lady Blazers, who finished ninth overall out of 12 teams. Emma Busbee finished 24th (24:48.95), and Devan Howard took 35th (25:54.30). Lyndon Academy’s Katelynn Dollar was the individual winner (19:05.29), while Tallulah Falls took the team victory.
BASA’s teams will be back in action Oct. 28 in the GHSA Region 8-A Public championships at Social Circle High School. The girls’ meet will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys.
APALACHEE TEAMS HAVE FINAL TUNE-UP BEFORE REGION
In other local action last week, Apalachee’s girls finished ninth out of 18 teams and the Wildcat boys finished 13th out of 20 teams Oct. 12 in the Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
Averie Akin finished 16th overall (22:31) to lead the Lady Wildcats, while her teammates Katie Harper (24:32), Hailey Tedder (24:34) and Abigail Zapata (24:35) finished 47th, 49th and 50th. Austin Sigman (17th, 18:35) and Luke Sigman (19:03) were the top Apalachee boys’ runners.
North Hall’s girls were the team winner and had the individual winner (Clodagh O’Bryant, 19:57), while Chestatee took first in the boys’ race and Banks County’s Buck Ledford (16:30) crossed the finish line first.
Apalachee’s teams will be back in action at the same course Oct. 28 for the Region 8-AAAAA championships, starting with the girls at 2:15 p.m., followed by the boys.
WBHS TO HOST REGION MEET SATURDAY
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow’s teams are set to host the Region 8-AAAAAA championships Saturday, Oct. 23, at their home course behind Russell Middle School.
The boys’ race will get started at 8 a.m., followed by the girls.
The WBHS boys are going for a second straight region title.
