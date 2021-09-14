Four Winder-Barrow boys’ cross country runners finished among the top 14 Saturday, Sept. 11, as the Bulldoggs came away with the team victory at the Franklin County Pridelands Invitational in Carnesville.
The Bulldoggs finished with 66 points to place first ou of 11 teams, well ahead of second-place Loganville (90 points). Junior Daniel Laird finished fifth overall (17:51.87) out of 103 runners. Senior Brian Gaddy (18:19.98) finished seventh, junior Kyle Kehoe (18:33) was ninth, and senior Noah Boyd (18:52.78) placed 14th. Athens Christian sophomore Nathan Smith was the individual winner (16:54.24).
In the girls’ race, Winder-Barrow junior Matilee Rogers finished second overall out of 65 runners (21:41.91), coming in behind Habersham Central freshman Audrey Hotard (20:22.74). The Lady Bulldoggs did not factor into the team standings as they only had five runners compete in the varsity meet.
Winder-Barrow is scheduled to be back in action Sept. 25, when it hosts Apalachee and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy for the annual Best of Barrow meet on the Bulldoggs’ home course behind Russell Middle and Winder elementary schools.
While BASA was off last week, Apalachee’s boys finished seventh out of 11 teams and the Lady Wildcats were ninth out of 11 teams at the North Hall Invitational on Sept. 9.
Apalachee senior Austin Sigman finished 12th overall out of 98 runners in the boys’ race (18:08.30), while younger brother, junior Luke Sigman, finished 20th (19:03.50). Junior Averie Akin finished 11th out of 74 runners in the girls’ race (22:01.20) to lead the Lady Wildcats.
Chestatee brought home the boys’ team win, while East Forsyth Alex Arrambide crossed the finish line first (16:27.50). North Hall won the girls’ team title and had the individual winner in Clodagh O’Bryant (19:22).
Apalachee will host the fifth annual Apple Hawkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18, with the boys’ varsity race beginning at 8 a.m. followed by the girls. BASA will also be competing in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.