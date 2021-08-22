The Winder-Barrow boys’ cross country team notched a third-place finish out of 11 teams Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Northeast Georgia Championships at Athens Christian School, as four Bulldogg runners placed in the top 20.
Senior Christopher Rubio led the way for the Bulldoggs, finishing eighth overall (17:31.51) and was followed in ninth by senior teammate Brian Gaddy (17:38.68). Daniel Laird finished 13th (17:55.77), and Kyle Kehoe was 17th (18:19.35).
Victoria Guzman paced the Lady Bulldoggs with a sixth-place finish (24:09.94), as Winder-Barrow finished fifth out of seven girls’ teams.
Athens Christian was the team winner in the boys’ meet with the Eagles’ Nathan Smith finishing first overall (17:14.20). North Gwinnett took the win in the girls’ race, while Commerce’s Paden Bell was the individual winner (22:22.07).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 28, in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
AHS BOYS PLACE FIFTH IN HOME MEET
The Apalachee boys finished in fifth place out of 10 teams in their season-opening home meet Saturday, with brother Austin Sigman (18:39.54) and Luke Sigman (18:47.15) finishing 14th and 15th overall, respectively, to pace the Wildcats.
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy finished seventh overall and was led by Michael Fletcher (19:37.51), who placed 25th.
On the girls’ side, junior Averie Akin led the way for Apalachee with a fourth-place overall finish (21:15.62) to lead the Lady Wildcats, who finished eighth in the team standings. BASA had four runners compete in the varsity meet with Smita Carroll finishing 21st (23:00.36) to lead the Lady Blazers.
Milton was the team winner in the boys’ and girls’ races and had the top finishers in both races as well — Cory Chambers (16:55.16) and Farrah Frith (19:49.08).
BASA will be back in action this weekend in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. Apalachee will next compete Sept. 4 in the Jekyll Island Invitational.
