Coaches: Rob Simpson, head coach; Corey Roper, assistant coach. It’s the school’s — and the program’s — second year of existence, and the first for the cross country teams at the varsity level. Soccer and swimming are the other team sports at BASA slated to make the move up to varsity competition this school year.
Returning starters, other key runners: For the girls, Emma Busbee and Smita Carroll will spearhead the varsity effort with both looking to get to the 21-minute line this year. The boys’ team will be able to field a full varsity roster with returning runners Noah Norris, Jacob Carruthers, Michael Fletcher, Stephen Casey and Brett Walsh, as well as a number of younger runners who, Simpson said, are rapidly improving.
Team strengths and areas most in need of improvement: Heading into its first varsity season, BASA’s overall roster ballooned from 24 runners a year ago to 56 runners this fall, with quickly-developing young talent, Simpson said. “The team is built on grit and positive support that really shows through as the runners encourage each other in practice and in meets,” he said.
Region and season outlook: BASA will run a full season of meets culminating with the GHSA Region 8-A Public championship meet at Social Circle on Oct. 28. Another highlight of the season for the Blazers, Simpson said, will be the Best of Barrow meet with Apalachee and Winder-Barrow, which WBHS will host Sept. 25 at its home course behind the Russell Middle and Winder Elementary school complex. “We hope to be competitive at each meet and take our first group of runners to the state meet (in Carrollton this November),” Simpson said.
