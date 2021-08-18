Coach: Kristi Cason (formerly Krisi Burgamy)
Returning starters, other key runners: Seniors Christopher Rubio, Brian Gaddy and Noah Boyd and juniors Daniel Laird and Kyle Kehoe all return among the top seven for a WBHS boys’ team that won its first region title in over a decade and finished 11th in the GHSA Class 6A meet. Junior Isaac Sanders is another returner on the boys’ side, with senior Erik Rodriguez and juniors Jacob Smith and Jeremy Herr looking to stick in the main lineup. On the girls’ side, talented junior Matilee Rogers returns after finishing second in the region meet and 16th at state as a sophomore. Senior Rebecca Nicholson, junior Marisol Vaca and sophomores Brianna Boyle and Victoria Guzman also return from a team that qualified for the state meet.
Team strengths and areas most in need of improvement: The boys’ team excelled at running together in a pack, and that strategy paid off big-time in the Region 8-AAAAAA meet, where the Bulldoggs had four top-10 finishers to run away with the team title on their home course. With five of the top seven back, the boys should be well-positioned for a repeat.
Season outlook: Cason, who is in her second year as the program’s head coach, said that in addition to aiming for another region championship, the experienced boys’ team will be pushing for a top-five finish at state. The teams got the 2021 season off to a solid start Saturday, Aug. 14, as the boys finished third out of 11 teams and the girls fourth out of eight teams in the Athens Running Company Season Opener at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. Rubio paced the boys' team with a seventh-place overall finish (17:33.07), while Gaddy (17:45.23), Laird (17.47.96) and Kehoe (18:38.90) all ran in the top 20. Rogers was eighth overall in the girls' race (21:56.23), while Nicholson (24:39.77) finished in the top 20. Both WBHS teams will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Northeast Georgia Championships at Athens Christian School, starting at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.