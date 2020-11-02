Despite neither team qualifying for the state meet, Apalachee cross country coach Jennifer Fancher came away from last week’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAA championship meet in Helen optimistic about the program’s future and proud of the runners for battling against some tough obstacles.
The short-handed Lady Wildcats finished fifth out of seven teams Oct. 28 at Unicoi State Park, while the AHS boys took seventh place overall out of eight teams. The girls were without their top runner, sophomore Averie Akin, while the boys were missing sophomore Luke Sigman, one of their top two runners. Both Akin and Sigman had to quarantine after direct exposure to someone with a confirmed-positive or probable case of COVID-19, Fancher said. While neither one the athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, they still were forced to miss the region meet.
It was an abrupt and bitterly disappointing end to the season for Akin, who has established herself as one of the top runners in the area since her freshman year and would have likely individually qualified for this weekend’s state meet in Carrollton, regardless of whether the Lady Wildcats had been able to crack the top four team-wise with her in action. She entered the meet with the fourth-fastest time among her region counterparts on the year and was only three seconds off the second-place pace, and she would have only needed to finish in the top six to make it to state, Fancher said.
“Averie is just awesome and has a great amount of potential,” Fancher said. “She’s extremely competitive, tough-minded and very easy to coach, and she was looking forward to region. We had talked for weeks about what she needed to do and she was ready to go. And then I got the email that she had been in close contact (with someone with COVID.)
“It’s really unfortunate that we didn’t have those kids with us. But both teams still rose to the occasion. They knew they were short-handed and stepped it up, and the girls still were able to maintain their ranking.”
In Akin’s absence, the Lady Wildcats were led by freshman Katie Harper, who finished 16th overall (23:01.10) and fellow freshman Hailey Tedder, while a quintet of seniors — Tanea Davis, Chelsea Nunez-Paredes, Jade Pinela, Dayshabelle Bello and Heidi Martinez rounded out the lineup.
Loganville won the team title and had the top two individual finishers — freshmen Hailey Allen (20:20.70) and Emily Allen (20:27).
“Our girls have run pretty consistently all year,” Fancher said. “Katie kept (running personal-best times) every race and just made so much progress. And all those seniors have been super-awesome for us. They run together in a pack and push each other and pick each other up. They maybe didn’t run their best race at region, but our meet was right in the middle of a few races and it wasn’t the greatest conditions with rain and mud.”
In the boys’ race, Sigman’s older brother, junior Austin Sigman, paced the Wildcats with a 13th-place finish (18:38), while sophomore Chad Courtney, senior Thomas Holbrook, juniors Sam Maddox, Johnny Robinson and Jasen Cervantes, and freshman Brayden Bulloch also competed. Clarke Central won the team title, and Loganville’s Ani Tesfaye was the individual winner (16:43).
“Austin and Luke have (personal records) two seconds apart and are very competitive and push each other, so it was disappointing that Luke couldn’t be out there,” Fancher said. “All things considered, I don’t think the season ended terribly at all. Yes, we would have loved to go on to state, but I think they all have the right mindset going into next year. They knew they were short-handed and still ran a good race and they’re looking forward to either track or soccer season and staying in shape.
“We lost 11 seniors last year between the two teams, so there was definitely a different vibe and feeling to practice this year and not having them around. But like my kids always do, they stepped it up. They showed a lot of growth mentally with learning how to run a race, and our new assistant coach (Shea Barger) did a great job relating to and motivating them. He was awesome, and I think that really helped them improve as the year went along.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.