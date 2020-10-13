The Winder-Barrow boys and Apalachee girls’ cross country teams won the team titles while WBHS sophomore Matilee Rogers was the girls’ individual winner Monday, Oct. 12, in the “Best of Barrow” meet at Apalachee High School.
The Bulldogg boys’ top three runners led the rest of the pack in Monday’s with junior Brian Gaddy claiming first place (17:39.12), followed in a neck-and-neck finish by fellow junior Christopher Parada-Rubio (17:39.29) and senior Ryan Kehoe taking third (18:19.75.)
Apalachee junior Austin Sigman finished fourth overall (18:24.58) and was followed by another trio of Winder-Barrow runners — sophomore Daniel Laird (18:26.17), junior Noah Boyd (18:39.56) and senior Jacques De la Reza (18:52.58).
Apalachee sophomore Luke Sigman (19:05.65), Winder-Barrow sophomore Kyle Kehoe (19:20.67) and Apalachee senior Thomas Holbrook (19:44.49) rounded out the top 10.
Rogers, who has posted numerous top-three finishes this season, continued her impressive work, pulling away to win the girls’ race (20:49.63). Apalachee sophomore Averie Akin spurred the Lady Wildcats’ team victory with a second-place finish (21:32.25), followed by teammate Katie Harper (23:49.37).
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, which is competing at the junior-varsity level this season but jumped up to varsity for the Best of Barrow, got a fourth-place finish from freshman Smita Carroll (23:54.22). Rounding out the top 10 were Apalachee senior Dayshabelle Bello (25:11.73), Winder-Barrow freshman Victoria Guzman (25:15.81), Apalachee seniors Jade Pinela (25:36.65) and Tanea Davis (25:47.15), Winder-Barrow junior Rebecca Nicholson (25:51.92) and Apalachee freshman Hailey Tedder (26:18.26).
BASA’s top boys’ runner for the afternoon was freshman Jacob Caruthers, who came in 13th (20:50.65), followed closely by freshman Noah Norris (20:50.68).
Winder-Barrow’s teams are off until Oct. 24, when they will host the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet at their home course between Winder Elementary and Russell Middle schools — beginning with the boys’ meet at 8 a.m.
The Apalachee teams will have their Region 8-AAAAA championship meet Oct. 29 at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
BASA’s teams will compete in the JV portion of the Region 8-A Public championship meet Oct. 29 at Social Circle High School.
