The Winder-Barrow boys and Apalachee girls both finished fifth overall Saturday, Sept. 28, in the annual Anthony “Apple” Hawkins Invite at Apalachee High School.
Sophomore Brian Gaddy led the Bulldoggs with an eighth-place finish overall (17:36). Junior Ryan Kehoe (23rd, 18:22), senior Mason Ayer (25th, 18:31), freshman Kyle Kehoe (44th, 19:40) and freshman Daniel Laird (48th, 19:45) all were in the top 50.
Apalachee’s boys finished 10th out of 12 teams overall and were paced by freshman Luke Sigman, who took 19th (18:15). Senior Kevin Ellington finished 28th (18:35).
Dacula’s Ben Butcher was the overall winner (16:28), while Gainesville took first as a team in both the boys’ and girls’ races. The Lady Red Elephants’ Ashley Thompson was the overall female winner (19:40), followed by teammate Ashley Sosa in second (19:48).
Winder-Barrow freshman Matilee Rogers finished fourth overall (21:36.9) and was the only Lady Bulldogg runner to compete in the varsity race.
Meanwhile, the Apalachee girls were led by freshman Averie Akin, who took fifth overall (21:41.8). Also for the Lady Wildcats, freshman Ashley Hauff finished 16th (23:27.8), junior Chelsea Nunez-Parades was 26th (24:26), junior Dayshabelle Bello was 33rd (25:16.1), junior Tanea Davis finished 40th (26:06.6) and junior Abigail Bugg took 41st (26:18.3).
Winder-Barrow will compete Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Runners Fit Mountain Invite at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
Apalachee’s next scheduled meet is the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet Saturday, Oct. 19, at AHS.
