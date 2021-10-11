Winder-Barrow’s Daniel Laird finished fourth out of 114 runners, and the Bulldoggs finished fourth out of 13 teams overall Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Jefferson Invitational at Lamar Murphy Park.
Laird was followed by teammates Christopher Rubio in 17th place (17:48.93), Noah Boyd in 24th (18:06.53) and Kyle Kehoe in 37th (18:43.82). Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy also competed in the meet Saturday morning and was led by Jacob Carruthers in 39th (18:46.64) and Michael Fletcher in 42nd (18:52.05). The Blazers finished 10th in the team standings. Athens Christian’s Nathan Smith was the individual winner (16:27.66) while host Jefferson took the team title.
In the girls’ race, Winder-Barrow’s Matilee Rogers finished sixth overall out of 80 runners (21:03.73), while BASA’s Smita Carroll came in 15th (22:31.71). Jefferson’s Katherine Law was the individual winner (18:49.28) and helped pace the Lady Dragons to a team victory.
Winder-Barrow’s teams are off this week as they get set to host the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet Oct. 23 at their home course behind Russell Middle School. BASA’s teams will make the trip Athens Christian on Thursday, Oct. 14, for the Kent Kramer Classic in their final tune-up before the Region 8-A Public championship meet Oct. 28 at Social Circle.
Winder-Barrow’s teams were late entries into the Jefferson meet after the Mountain Invitational, scheduled for Oct. 7 in Helen, was postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 12, due to rain. Apalachee was also scheduled to take part in that meet. The AHS teams will compete in the Region 8-AAAAA championships Oct. 28 in Helen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.