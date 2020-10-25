The Winder-Barrow boys’ cross country team may not have had the individual champion at the end of the day Saturday, Oct. 24, but at the end of the day it was them hoisting the trophy.
The Bulldoggs got four top-10 finishes to win the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet on their home course between Russell Middle and Winder elementary schools.
Junior Brian Gaddy paced the Bulldoggs with a fifth-place finish (16:52.30), crossing the line just ahead of senior teammate Ryan Kehoe (16:52.90). Junior Christopher Parada-Rubio came in seventh place (16:56.90), and sophomore Daniel Laird finished 10th (17:35.80). Sophomore Kyle Kehoe came in 16th (18:10.20) to help give the Bulldoggs a team score of 37, well ahead of second-place Dacula (68). All five of those runners, along with junior Noah Boyd and senior Jacques De la Reza, will represent Winder-Barrow in the Class 6A state meet at Carrollton High School on Nov. 6.
Habersham Central senior Andrew Kivett was the individual region champion for the boys (16:00.10) and will represent the Raiders at the state meet.
Winder-Barrow’s girls’ team also qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place finish Saturday and were led by sophomore Matilee Rogers, who finished second overall (20:43.80), behind Dacula junior Karsyn Rodney (19:52.70), who paced the Lady Falcons to the team title as well. Junior Rebecca Nicholson came in 16th place (23:12.80), while freshman Victoria Guzman finished 19th (24:16.60). The Lady Bulldoggs will also be represented by senior Sara Lo, sophomore Marisol Vaca and sophomore Osee Nix.
The 6A boys’ state meet will begin at noon Nov. 6, followed by the girls at 12:45 p.m.
This story will be updated.
