The Winder-Barrow boys’ cross country team didn’t have any of the top-three individual finishers, but the Bulldoggs’ key strength — the ability to run in a close pack and keep their overall team score low — shined through Saturday, Oct. 23, as they successfully defended their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA crown at their home course behind Russell Middle School.
The Bulldoggs had three top-10 finishers and five runners among the top 16 and wound up with 43 team points, 16 ahead of runner-up Dacula (59), as they won their second straight region title. Daniel Laird led the way for Winder-Barrow, finishing fourth overall with a time of 16:54. His teammate, Christopher Rubio came in right after him in fifth place (16:56), Brian Gaddy had one of his strongest performances of the year (17:07) to finish seventh, and Kyle Kehoe (17:21) and Noah Boyd (17:30) finished 11th and 16th, respectively.
Laird came in just three seconds behind Dacula’s Hayden Squires, while Shiloh, which finished third in the team standings, had the top two individual runners in Nathan Solomon (16:32) and Andy Salgado (16:44).
The Winder-Barrow boys — Laird, Rubio, Gaddy, Kehoe and Boyd, along with Erik Rodriguez and Isaac Sanders — will next compete Nov. 6 in the Class 6A state championship meet at Carrollton High School, starting at 8 a.m.
In the girls’ race Saturday, Winder-Barrow finished third overall (67 points), with junior Matilee Rogers’ runner-up performance leading the way. Rogers (20:51) came in behind only Habersham Central’s Audrey Hotard (19:32), while Lady Bulldogg teammate Rebecca Nicholson finished fifth overall (22:00). Winder-Barrow’s scoring was rounded out by Victoria Guzman in 12th place (22:33), Marisol Vaca (23:37) and Brianna Boyle (25:04).
Buford was the girls’ team champion with 42 points, followed by Dacula in second place (62).
Rogers, Nicholson, Guzman, Vaca, Boyle and Danica Bell are slated to represent Winder-Barrow in the girls’ state meet, which is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 6.
