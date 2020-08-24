After qualifying for and finishing 26th in the state meet as a freshman last fall, Winder-Barrow sophomore cross country runner Matilee Rogers got her sophomore season off to a strong start as she placed third out of 87 runners in the Wildcat Country Season Opener at Apalachee High School on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Rogers finished the race in 20:15.27, behind only Hebron Christian juniors Brooke Browning (19:19.75) and Ellie Brewer (19:52.57). Freshman Victoria Guzman was the only other runner for Winder-Barrow in the girls’ varsity race.
Apalachee, meanwhile, finished ninth out of 10 teams with sophomore Averie Akin finishing seventh overall (21:27.04).
In the boys’ race, the Bulldoggs finished fifth as a team out of 16, while Apalachee took eighth place.
Junior Brian Gaddy led Winder-Barrow, finishing 11th out of 127 runners (17:56.32). Junior Christopher Parada-Rubio was 21st (18:19.55), followed by senior Ryan Kehoe in 27th (18:34.66), sophomore Kyle Kehoe in 47th (19:32.24) and sophomore Daniel Laird in 49th (19:46.93).
Apalachee was led by sophomore Luke Sigman, who took 29th place (18:54.02), while junior Austin Sigman finished 32nd (18:58.44) and sophomore Chad Courtney was 38th (19:15.53).
Gainesville was the team winner in both races, while Wesleyan senior Mac Howie was the individual winner in the boys’ race (16:46.68).
The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 29, in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. The boys’ race will start at 8 a.m., followed by the girls at 8:25 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.