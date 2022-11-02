History was made this season by the Lady Wildcats.
After finishing the regular season with a school-record 34-5 record, Apalachee went on to Columbus to compete for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 6A State Championship.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
History was made this season by the Lady Wildcats.
After finishing the regular season with a school-record 34-5 record, Apalachee went on to Columbus to compete for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 6A State Championship.
Along the way, the Lady Wildcats extended their winning streak to 23 consecutive games, defeating a tough Veterans team 5-4 in the first game of the Elite Eight.
Subsequently, they won their 24th straight by defeating the GHSA 6A defending champion Lassiter 6-4, despite the Trojans’ comeback effort in the latter innings.
What’s more, after taking a tough 4-0 loss to No. 1 Pope, the eventual champion, Apalachee defeated Lassiter again 1-0 with an epic walk-off RBI by Jordan Turner to bring Destiny Montgomery in to seal the win and earn another shot at Pope for the state championship.
There is no shortage of accolades for the 2022 Apalachee Fastpitch squad.
They went undefeated at home – or “defended the Den,” as the Lady Wildcats would say – with a 16-0 record.
They also went undefeated in region play (18-0) for the first time in school history and secured a region championship. That placed them in position to host Super Regionals, where they swept the series of games, only allowing one total run in the three-game slate while scoring 30 runs.
According to their Twitter page, two accolades that the Lady Wildcats are most proud of this season are: defeating the two-time defending champion Lassiter twice and defeating cross-town rival Winder-Barrow. Apalachee hasn’t lost to Winder-Barrow since 2009.
“Extremely thankful for this season and those who dedicated their time to make it possible,” head coach Allan Bailey said. “Loved seeing my wife and kids cheering their hearts out. So grateful to be able to share these moments with my brother coach Kyle Bailey and the best coaching staff (Brook Turner and Hannah Medlam).”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.