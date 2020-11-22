Apalachee’s Tony Lotti is as competitive as any other head high school football coach around. And, as he put it bluntly last weekend following a last-minute loss at Jackson County in the Wildcats’ season finale Friday, Nov. 20, “I hate to lose.”
And Friday’s loss in Jefferson undoubtedly stung as much as any of them, as Isaiah Maxey's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Cofer with 22 seconds left led Jackson County to a come-from-behind 21-17 victory. Maxey’s second of two touchdown connections with Cofer spoiled a go-ahead field goal by Apalachee sophomore Gustavo Solis that put the Wildcats up 17-14 with just over a minute left.
The Wildcats finished 2-8 overall for a second straight season and were 2-5 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play. The Panthers finished 4-6 and 3-4.
Apalachee had a slim chance Friday of getting into the postseason for the first time since 2009 with a win, but those hopers were wiped out anyway with Loganville's 31-3 win over Walnut Grove, which locked up the fourth and final playoff spot in the region for the Red Devils. Clarke Central is the region champion, while Eastside beat out Greenbrier for the No. 2 seed with a 44-7 win over the Wolfpack on Friday.
But even as another disappointing year riddled with injuries and a plethora of self-inflicted wounds that contributed to losses in key games came to an end, Lotti and the Wildcats, putting it all in a grander perspective, were glad to have made it through a full 10-game schedule when the coronavirus pandemic prevented numerous teams around the state from doing so.
“This year was a little different in that it seemed like the No. 1 goal was just to give the kids a season to play,” said Lotti, whose Wildcats finished 2-8 for a second straight year and are now 7-23 in his three seasons at the helm. “There was no real template for us to follow when we started June 8, other than just trying to keep the kids and coaches safe, but I felt like, from the mental side of things, they needed to be around each other and play. I’m thankful to (GHSA executive director Robin) Hines and his people because they put together a great plan to give us the opportunity to play. He saw the importance of us coaches and the kids being around each other. We felt like we could do it safely, and we did.”
But along with that desire to play in such trying times came sacrifices — limited attendance, mask mandates and other enhanced mitigation measures at games from fans, but also, players, coaches and their families paying extra-close attention to their health. And while the team apparently made it through the year without any positive tests, there were several instances where players had to miss games due to quarantined after they were identified as close contacts through contact-tracing efforts.
“The goal was to roll out there each week with who we had available, and I was proud of our kids and parents for buying into the procedures we put in place and making sure they were taking care of themselves and everybody around them,” Lotti said. “I especially wanted these seniors to be together. I wanted to do everything we could to protect their season because my hearts broke for all those teams back in the spring and their seniors. So we followed our daily procedures religiously with intake, taking temperatures, asking all the COVID questions and going through all the possibilities.
“I was happy with how that part went, but I wish the results were better. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the end result we were looking for, but, at the same time, we had the opportunity, so that was huge.”
In the end, crucial injuries like the season-ending one the third week of the season to senior running back Tauheed Ferguson, the periodic player quarantines at inopportune time, and inconsistency in their execution proved to be too much for the Wildcats to overcome and snap their playoff drought.
But there were also bright spots. Senior quarterback Todd Jones blossomed in his first full season as a starter and finished with over 1,200 yards through the air. And underclassmen like junior Colby Sikes, who had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half against Jackson County, had breakout performances. Sikes wound up leading the Wildcats in rushing and was second in receiving and will be one of a handful of key seniors Lotti will look to for leadership in 2021.
In the meantime, Lotti is already focused on the offseason and preparations for next fall. He said he would be spending the holiday season mapping out ways to get players enrolled in online learning in the weight room more consistently and will also be confronting the challenge of getting eighth-graders to join the program after the Barrow County School System scrapped its middle school fall sports season due to COVID concerns.
“The development of those guys is so important, and so we’ll be tracking them down and getting them plugged in, and we’ll be focused on further developing those high school guys we have coming back,” Lotti said. “The work never stops, and we’re looking forward to next year and hopefully getting over that hump.
“We’ve made strides, and we’re competitive in games. But, again, I hate to lose.”
