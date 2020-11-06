Apalachee kept its playoff aspirations intact Friday, Nov. 6, picking up a huge 19-7 win at Walnut Grove and moving into a four-way for fourth place in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA standings.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats (2-6, 2-3 region) got a 65-yard touchdown pass from Todd Jones to Charlie Hych, a safety and a Brody Ham field goal to take a 12-7 halftime lead and then rode the defense in the second half with Jones adding a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.
Apalachee is now knotted up in the standings with Walnut Grove, Loganville and Jackson County. The Wildcats will host Loganville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and then wrap up the regular season Nov. 20 at Jackson County.
Wins in those final two games would give the Wildcats their first playoff berth in 11 seasons, while losses in both games would eliminate them. If they go 1-1, they would likely need to prevail in a tiebreaker scenario.
