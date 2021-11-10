After a 29-17 home loss to Madison County on Sept. 3, Apalachee stood at 0-3, having just dropped three non-region games to open what it hoped in the spring and summer would be a season where the program took a big leap forward and snapped a postseason skid that spanned back more than a decade.
Instead, the Wildcats were in a rut — a roster decimated week-to-week with players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols and a daunting seven-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAA schedule ahead of them. After a bye week, they showed some signs of life in their region opener at Clarke Central, carrying a 17-10 lead into halftime before a couple of late touchdowns by the Gladiators resulted in a 31-17 loss. But the following week, with the roster nearly restored to full strength, the Wildcats rallied at home to stun Eastside, 22-21, and they’ve hardly looked back since.
After a remarkable second-half turnaround that culminated in a 34-28 home victory over Jackson County last week, the Wildcats are back in the state playoffs for the first time since their 12-1 season in 2009 and will host Lithia Springs in the first round of the Class 5A tournament 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
It’ll be the arrival of a long-awaited moment for fourth-year Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti, who arrived on campus in 2018 intent on turning around the Wildcats in similar fashion to his accomplishments at West Hall, where he guided a once-struggling program to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2013-2017.
Lotti said ahead of spring practice earlier this year that the 2021 Wildcats, led by a large contingent of seniors who were freshmen when he came to the school, had a chance to make the playoffs, and he didn’t waver from that thinking even amid the rough start to the year.
“I just think what it did is show us that life has a way of weeding out the pretenders,” said Lotti, whose team won its last four regular-season games and five out of its last six to finish 5-5 and nab the No. 2 seed in Region 8. “Are you committed and do you really believe in what your team’s process is? We had so many guys contact-traced early on, but we played well at Clarke Central and really thought we could do some things. I asked the kids, ‘Do you still believe? Do you still trust and understand that there are certain things outside our control and that we can only control what we can control?’ And through all of us having to go through that adversity, they stayed true to who they were, and we’ve been able to bring playoff football back to Apalachee.
“It’s been a big deal for our school, and a lot of people around the program are excited. We’re trying to get to the point of expecting to win and be in the playoffs from year to year. I’m happy for the kids and the community to finally get the playoff drought over with, and now we’ve got to see if we can take that next step.”
In their quest to win their first postseason game since they squeaked by Marist in the second round of the 2009 Class AAAA playoffs, the Wildcats will have to hold off what Lotti describes as an “explosive” Lithia Springs team that carries a modest 4-6 record into the action but also put together a strong second half, capped with a 43-15 win over North Springs in its regular-season finale last week.
“My team is not the same team now as it was at the beginning of the year, and it’s likewise for them,” Lotti said of the Lions, who won three out of their last four regular-season games to nail down the No. 3 spot in Region 6, but only lost by a combined six points to the two teams who finished in front of them in the standings — Villa Rica and New Manchester. “They’re really dangerous and loaded with athletes. They’ve been able to spread the ball around well and they’re good up front. Coach (Corey Jarvis) has been around a long time and had a lot of playoff success, so we know they’re well-coached.
“You just can’t look at them and say they’re what people would think of as a typical 3 seed. They’re six points away from being a region champion, and, like we talked about with the kids (this week), seeding doesn’t matter. The bottom line is there are 32 teams still playing in our class and all of them are good. It’s all about who’s going to be the best team Friday night.”
Friday’s game will feature a contrast in offensive styles. While the Wildcats have been methodical with their run-heavy Wing-T offense, the Lions, who average 25.9 points an outing, have deployed more of a run-and-gun, quick-strike attack with some huge numbers in the passing game.
Junior quarterback Jai-que Hart has thrown for 2,491 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 54.2% of his passes and has three primary receivers he likes to distribute the ball to — junior Devon Green (41 receptions, 535 yards, six touchdowns), junior Ayden Smith (34 receptions, 637 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns) and senior Davion Leslie Jr. (31 catches, 675 yards, five TDs). Junior Demarco Brownlee has also been a potent weapon in the Lions’ backfield, running for 706 yards (6.7 a carry) and seven touchdowns.
The Wildcats will counter with a defense that has been playing well of late, allowing just over 12 points a game over the course of their four-game win streak with a core group of seniors and juniors leading the charge.
Senior linebackers Jacob McCluskey, who leads the Wildcats with 80 tackles in eight games and has six tackles for loss, and Deven White (76 tackles, 12 tackles for loss in eight games) have been seemingly involved in almost every play, while senior Jordan Wilson (68 tackles, seven tackles for loss in nine games) has also been solid at the linebacker spot. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Ferro (38 tackles, seven tackles for loss in six games), senior defensive lineman Joseph Bentley (two sacks), junior linebacker Gustavo Solis (64 tackles, eight tackles for loss in eight games) and several others have been key contributors, including senior Ethan Middlebrooks whose interception sealed the win over Jackson County last week. The Wildcats will look to create a few more turnovers this week against the Lions, as Hart’s aggressiveness has at times gotten him into trouble, resulting in 11 interceptions.
Lotti credited the defense for fully buying into the philosophy of defensive coordinator Mike Hancock, whose energy and enthusiasm has rubbed off on the unit in its on-field performance.
“He and our defensive coaches do a great job getting them in the right spot,” Lotti said. “(Hancock) has been preaching the right message and direction, and what’s nice is the wins have started to come with that. It’s been a fun group, and what sometimes gets lost in the shuffle of our offense doing well is there were a lot of turning points along the way where the defense made big plays and set the offense up nicely.
“These senior leaders on defense knew and accepted what their role would be this year, and they’ve all embraced it. You look at a guy like Deven who has made big strides or a guy like (McCluskey) who does a really good job leading that bunch. When the players start holding each other accountable, that’s where it counts and matters. And that’s when you start having more success.”
While they haven’t been nearly as flashy as Lithia Springs, the Wildcats, who only average a little more than five pass attempts and 29.4 passing yards per game, have been just as proficient on the offensive side of late. They average 23.5 points a game but have averaged 37 over the course of their current winning streak, and that starts with a trio of backs who have the run game clicking at the right time.
Senior Colby Sikes (1,068 rushing yards, 7.6 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns) leads the way, but the team has also benefited from both the addition of senior Jeff Roberts — who moved to town from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has racked up 471 yards at a rate of 5.8 yards a clip and nine touchdowns — and a healthy sophomore Prince Tate, who has 645 yards (9.3 a carry) and five touchdowns. And while senior quarterback Isaiah Skinner has played more the role of a distributor, he’s also established himself as a threat to run with 34 carries for 175 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
The Wildcats’ ability to chew clock — they had four scoring drives last week go at least eight plays on the ground — has been a strength, and Lotti hopes they’ll be able to continue to execute the game plan against an opportunistic Lithia Springs defense. Junior linebacker Taye Seymore leads the unit with 122 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior corner Jamius Duncan has had an impressive showing with 75 stops, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks, and junior defensive tackle Cole Nash has been a thorn in opposing offenses’ sides, registering nine sacks.
“The game plan for us will be the same,” Lotti said. “Try to control the ball, hold on to it for a long time and try to keep their offense off the field because they’re so explosive. It’s a matter of whether we can continue to stay disciplined and continue executing the way we have been.”
In what is shaping up to be a competitive game, Lotti expects there may be some ups and downs throughout the night, but overall he hopes the way his team weathered the early adversity and got the season to an 11th game will be a deciding factor in helping the Wildcats guarantee themselves a 12th.
“We know that some adversity is going to happen,” he said. “That’s how we’ve attacked each of the last three games. It’s a matter of how much fortitude we can show and whether we can keep from flinching. They’re going to make their plays, and we’ve got to try to make ours. Our message to the kids is lay it all on the line, go as hard as you can go and play for 48 minutes. Just don’t do anything to get yourself beat, and at the end of the night we’ll see where we’re standing.”
