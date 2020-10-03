After managing just 17 points in its first three games this season, Clarke Central got its offense rolling Friday. And unfortunately for Apalachee, the Wildcats were on the receiving end of the outburst.
Senior quarterback Will Robinson threw for 204 yards and scored on a 30-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the game, junior running back William Richardson rushed for three scores, and the Clarke Central defense took out some frustrations as well as the Gladiators cruised to a 28-0 victory at R. Harold Harrison Stadium, spoiling Apalachee’s homecoming game.
It was the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams, and the Gladiators (2-2, 1-0 region) controlled the game from the outset. Robinson got the offense going, completing a third-down pass to Nono Mack for 16 yards down to 35. And two plays later he kept the ball on the snap, found a seam and sprinted into the end zone to give his team an early advantage two minutes in.
The Wildcats (0-4, 0-1) responded on their first possession by getting the ball down to the Clarke Central 28 on a 27-yard pass from Todd Jones to Jakobe Hudson, but a fumble on the next play was recovered by Khyle Cowan, giving the ball back to the Gladiators.
That turned out to be an ominous sign for Apalachee’s offense, which was limited to 140 yards and committed three turnovers against a Clarke Central defense that had been gashed for 71 points over the span of consecutive losses to Oconee County (24-7) and Buford (47-0).
After a pair of rushing touchdowns by Richardson in the second quarter on runs of four and two yards pushed the Gladiator lead to 21-0, the Wildcats took over at their 25 with 6:19 left in the half and marched down to the Clarke Central 23 on eight plays before Jones’ pass over the middle was intercepted by Tyreon Milsap at the end of the half.
The second half started off even more disastrously for the Wildcats as the Gladiators partially blocked a punt from the end zone and took over at the Apalachee 13. Four plays later, Richardson, who finished with 60 yards on 14 carries, plunged in from a yard out to extend the advantage to 28-0 with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
Apalachee took over at its own 16-yard line and embarked on another promising drive that chewed up seven minutes over 10 plays, but Jones’ deep throw down the right side line was picked off by Douglas Clark Jr., and the Wildcats never could muster anything else offensively.
The Wildcats were led offensively by Jones, who finished 7-of-13 for 66 yards and the two interceptions, and freshman running back Prince Tate, who tallied 49 yards on eight carries.
Apalachee will be back in action Thursday, Oct. 8, when they visit Eastside for another region game.
—
C 7 14 7 0 — 28
A 0 0 0 0 — 0
C—Will Robinson 30 run (Walker Bradberry kick)
C—William Richardson 4 run (Bradberry kick)
C—Richardson 2 run (Bradberry kick)
C—Richardson 1 run (Bradberry kick)
