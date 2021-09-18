ATHENS — According to the popular Georgia High School Football Daily email newsletter, the Maxwell Ratings computer system anointed Clarke Central a 28-point favorite over Apalachee heading into the teams’ GHSA Region 8-AAAAA showdown Friday, Sept. 17, at Billy Henderson Stadium.
Seemingly unfazed by that prognostication, the underdog Wildcats gave the Gladiators about all they could handle for most of the game, but Clarke Central’s defensive performance and a couple of borderline, even controversial, calls that the Gladiators benefited from proved to be the difference. Kendrick Curry scored on a 9-yard run with 9:41 remaining, and the Gladiators got a scoop and score off a lateral with less than a minute left to seal a 31-17 victory after trailing 17-10 at halftime in both teams’ region opener.
The big fullback Curry’s go-ahead score followed a 26-yard scamper by quarterback Lucian Anderson on a fourth down-and-3 play that came out of a timeout taken by the Gladiators (1-2, 1-0 region). After neither team could move the ball on the next two possessions, Clarke Central punter Cooper Evans pinned Apalachee (0-4, 0-1) down inside its 1-yard line with 4:32 to go.
That set off a chaotic next few minutes that saw Apalachee draw a couple of penalties that kept its hopes alive and then fall victim to disaster.
Faced with a fourth-and-30 at its 4, Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti elected to punt with under two minutes and only one timeout left, in hopes that his team could potentially force a three-and-out and get one last crack at it with better field position. The Gladiators roughed Brody Ham on the punt, but Ham’s kick into Clarke Central territory appeared to touch a Gladiator player before the Wildcats pounced on the ball. The officials, though, did not call a live ball — as Apalachee coaches pled their case to no avail — and the Wildcats had to settle for the automatic first down at their 19.
A pass interference call against Clarke Central a couple snaps later moved the ball up to the 29, but Isaiah Skinner’s lateral on a designed pass was picked up Kahari Dean and taken into the end zone to put the game away with 48 seconds left.
Ham’s punt and the no-fumble call was the second critical play of the half that left the Apalachee sideline irate — the first of which tied the game. With the Gladiators marching deep into Wildcat territory midway through the third quarter, Anderson rolled out to his left on a designed option play and, right before being hit by an Apalachee defender got off what the Wildcats argued was an illegal forward pass to Antonio Jewell, who weaved his way through the defense into the end zone to knot the score at 17.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Gladiators went right back to work with Anderson hitting Jewell on a 24-yard completion down to the 1 before the Wildcats recovered a fumble on a bad snap at the 5 on the next play.
But Apalachee, which was held without a first down in the second half until that fateful fourth-quarter drive, went three-and-out, and that set up the Gladiators for the go-ahead, 42-yard scoring drive.
When it was all said and done, after a 15-yard loss on a fumble and the lateral play that lost them 10 yards, the Wildcats were held to just 29 yards of offense in the second half after putting Clarke Central on its heels throughout the first half.
The night couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start from Apalachee, which jumped out in front right away when Jeff Roberts took a handoff on the second snap of the game, shook off a defender and motored 77 yards for a score.
The Gladiators responded with a 34-yard field goal by Evans and took their first lead on a 20-yard touchdown run by Will Richardson. But the Wildcats bounced back with a 77-yard touchdown drive of their own to regain the upper hand. Colby Sikes ripped off a 12-yard run on third-and-11, and another big gain and personal-foul penalty against the Gladiators paved the way for Prince Tate’s go-ahead 14-yard touchdown with 9:25 to go in the first half.
Rashad Lyle then intercepted a pass off a deflection and returned it to the Gladiator 33 to set up Apalachee in prime position again, and Ham’s 26-yard field goal with 4:02 remaining boosted the lead to 17-10.
Roberts led Apalachee with 108 yards on 11 carries. Richardson ran for 125 yards on 18 carries to pace Clarke Central, while Anderson finished 8-of-16 for 88 yards. The Wildcats were limited to just 7 passing yards.
The Wildcats will be back in region action Sept. 24 when they host Eastside.
—
A 7 10 0 0 — 17
C 10 0 7 14 — 31
A—Jeff Roberts 77 run (Brody Ham kick)
C—Cooper Evans 34 field goal
C—Will Richardson 20 run (Evans kick)
A—Prince Tate 14 run (Ham kick)
A—Ham 26 field goal
C—Antonio Jewell 31 run (Evans kick)
C—Kendrick Curry 9 run (Evans kick)
C—Kahari Dean 19 fumble return (Evans kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.