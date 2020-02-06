Shaan Cook was all smiles on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and for good reason.
The Apalachee High School senior football player made it official as he signed with Division I FCS Savannah State University to continue his academic and athletic careers. Cook, who was the two-way all-Region 8-AAAAAA Player of last fall, is eager to begin on this journey.
“I liked the community and the family atmosphere,” Cook said of Savannah State. “I know they will help me work on being a better athlete as well as a better person.”
The AHS football standout said the Savannah State coaches plan to use him as a slot back in their triple-option offense.
Cook said he is not concerned about venturing to another part of the state to continue his education and gridiron days.
“I am not nervous,” he said. “I look forward to getting down there this summer.”
AHS coach Toni Lotti said the Wildcat coaches moved him to running back after seeing him carry the football on the scout team.
“It took him one play to show us what he could do,” Lotti said. “We have seen so much growth in Shaan the last two years on and off the field. We are so happy for him not because of the chance to continue his football career but because it will help him continue to grow as a young man.”
AHS athletic director Ralph Neeley said that a few years ago he wasn’t sure if Cook would make it out of high school. To the senior’s credit, Neeley said, he has become a success story.
“Savannah State is an excellent fit for him,” Neeley said. “They are a program on the rise and Shaan has proven he is ready academically and athletically for this next step.”
Cook made his commitment official with a signing ceremony. He was joined by family members, coaches and classmates.
