There will be two things on the line Friday, Oct. 4, when county rivals Apalachee and Winder-Barrow square off at W. Clair Harris Stadium in the 16th rendition of the “Battle of Barrow” at 7:30 p.m.
In front of their home crowd, the Bulldoggs will be looking to wrestle the winner’s trophy back from Apalachee after the Wildcats won a 7-6 overtime thriller a year ago to snap a five-game losing streak against their counterparts. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will look to even the all-time series at 8-8.
But more importantly for both teams and their respective head coaches, it’s their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener, the first contest of a five-game region slate that will determine their postseason prospects.
“For us that outweighs everything else,” said Apalachee coach Tony Lotti, whose Wildcats’ win over the Bulldoggs last season was the lone region victory between the two teams, leaving both out of the state playoffs. “It’s important that we show up and play well every week from here on out. We can’t have any miscues from here on out.”
“A lot of times with rivalry games, there’s a lot of bad blood, but this is a good, clean, local rivalry,” added Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley. “We want to win this rivalry game, but I think even the players understand the real big thing here is it’s the region opener.”
Since a rough 41-7 loss at home to North Oconee on Aug. 30 that dropped them to 0-2, the Wildcats (2-3) have been playing much better of late. They lost 21-20 on a last-second touchdown pass at Madison County on Sept. 6 and are currently on a two-game winning streak, beating Jackson County 21-14 on Sept. 14 and then routing Walnut Grove 20-3 on Sept. 20. Apalachee had its first of two open dates Sept. 27, and Lotti said the bye week came at an ideal time for his team, especially as it allowed the Wildcats an extra week of preparation for their region opener.
“Counting our scrimmage, that was six straight weeks for us, so it was good to try to heal up a little bit and regroup,” Lotti said. “We spent a lot of time concentrating on the fundamentals and working on our tackling ability, being able to get people on the ground. Going forward, we’ve got to clean up dumb penalties where we’re having big plays called back or we’re having to start from behind the sticks.
“I think it’s shown that when we show up and play well, we’re a pretty good football team. But when we don’t show up, the opposite is also true.”
Operating out of their run-heavy, hybrid Wing-T/pistol offense, the Wildcats have continued to play two quarterbacks with senior AJ Forbing and junior Todd Jones taking roughly the same amount of snaps behind center. However, they’ve experimented more with Forbing at slot back and that paid off in the win over Jackson County when he ran for 74 yards on five carries and a touchdown. For the year, Forbing has 106 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
“When you’re playing that type of offense, you really have to be disciplined and, like you hear football coaches say all the time, you have to play assignment football,” Dudley said. “They’ve been off two weeks so we’ve got to keep an eye on making sure they haven’t made schematic changes, but they’ve got two good quarterbacks who have the whole skillset, rushing and passing. We’ve got to be able to stay home and play the reverses, the inside counter runs and the jet sweeps. It’s a tough rushing attack they have, and it’ll be a big challenge for us.”
Senior running back Shaan Cook has been the bell cow for the Apalachee offense, tallying 364 yards and four touchdowns on the ground at 6.3 yards a clip. Along with fellow senior Hayden Goss, Cook is also one of the Wildcats’ top two receiving threats and has four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
“There’s no doubt we want to be able to identify where (Cook) is lined up at all times and be prepared to contain him,” Dudley said. “He’s a home run hitter with a real good knack for running the football.”
Cook, who primarily played receiver prior to this season, figured to get the bulk of Apalachee’s carries at the start of the year after the graduation of region two-way player of the year AJ Millbrooks, and he has excelled in that role. But along with Forbing’s contributions at the slot back position, the Wildcats have also gotten solid play in the backfield from senior Dorian Sadler in the absence of junior Tauheed Ferguson, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury in the opener at Monroe Area.
“Dorian’s been a great example of a kid who’s kept working and gotten his opportunity,” Lotti said of Sadler, who enters Friday’s contest with 187 rushing yards and is averaging 5.5 yards a pop. “Luckily Shaan hasn’t had to carry the whole load. We’ve got some other guys who have shown they’re capable of making big plays.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldoggs enter play at 1-3, though the three losses have each been by a touchdown (a combined 22 points) and have come to teams that have a combined record of 12-4 — Oconee County (5-1), Cedar Shoals (4-1) and Clarke Central (3-2).
Dudley has seen improved play from his defense over the last two weeks, a trend he hopes will continue Friday. After surrendering 21 points and over 300 yards in the first half against Loganville on Sept. 20, the Bulldoggs shut out the Red Devils and held them under 50 yards in the second half in a 34-21 come-from-behind win. And they kept an explosive Oconee County offense largely contained for nearly three quarters Sept. 27 before the Warriors took a 14-13 lead on a 49-yard touchdown pass and put together a long touchdown drive in the fourth quarter for a 21-13 win.
Junior defensive end Jacob Merrifield is off to a strong start, tallying 27 tackles and a sack through the first four games. Seniors Nate Allen (43 tackles, including 15 last week against Oconee County) and Carson Jackson (37 tackles, 10 against Oconee) lead a speedy, fundamentally-sound linebacking corps, and the Bulldoggs also hope to see the return of injured junior Chandler Maxwell, who Dudley said would be a game-time decision. Senior corners Zack Price and Demarcus Beauford anchor a veteran secondary.
“Merrifield is a load to handle, extremely difficult to block and contain,” Lotti said. “Their linebackers flow to the ball very well. We’re going to have to play well up front on both sides. It’ll be a really big test for us to go out there and compete with their playmakers.”
Chief among those offensive playmakers for Winder-Barrow are senior dual-threat quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan (68 rushes, 345 yards, eight touchdowns and 39-of-70 passing for 454 yards and a pair of scores with three interceptions), senior receiver Brett Landis (20 catches, 272 yards, one touchdown) and junior running back J.C. Green (76 carries, 389 yards and six touchdowns to go along with eight catches for 58 yards).
“Sullivan is a big, physical kid who can run and he’s really improved his overall game since last year,” Lotti said. “Green is very talented, runs hard and hits those holes fast. And when they want to throw it up, Landis is their guy. He gets a lot of yards after the catch and is hard to bring down.”
The Bulldoggs were rolling offensively prior to their game at Oconee County, averaging more than 37 points a game, but found themselves bogged down several times against the Warriors by facing third down-and-long situations.
“We’ve got to have more success on first- and second down and the other goal is we really want to play better in the red zone; we didn’t feel good about that coming out of last week,” Dudley said. He was referencing a critical spot in last week’s game when the Bulldoggs had a first-and-goal with a chance to go up 17-7 but had to settle for a field goal to make it 13-7. Oconee County scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on the following possession.
Ultimately, in a game between two closely-matched teams, Dudley and Lotti agreed special teams and the kicking game may prove to be the ultimate difference. Two weeks ago, Winder-Barrow senior kicking specialist Harlin Brown’s 50-yard punt down to the Loganville 1 set up a safety that helped get the Bulldoggs back in the game. Brown’s 47-yard field goal last week also gave the Bulldoggs an early boost, and most of his kickoffs have gone for touchbacks.
“He does a good job and has a big leg, no doubt,” Lotti said of Brown. “Our guys are younger and still learning in those spots, but the fundamentals of the kicking game are going to be very important. We’ve got to try to win the battle of field position, and for us that means coming up with some stops and maintaining drives.”
