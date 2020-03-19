With Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools no longer in the same athletic region, the annual “Battle of Barrow” football game will be held much earlier in the season in 2020.
The Bulldoggs and Wildcats will open the season against each other at Apalachee on Aug. 21 in the 17th “Battle of Barrow.” Winder-Barrow leads the all-time series 9-7, including a 24-19 victory last October at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Apalachee moved down a classification to 5A following the GHSA’s realignment late last year. Apalachee is one of two schools moving out of the current six-team Region 8-AAAAAA (Gainesville is moving up to Class 7A) and will be in Region 8-AAAAA starting with the 2020-21 school year.
After the opener against the Bulldoggs, the Wildcats will host another current 8-AAAAAA foe, Habersham Central, on Aug. 28. They’ll play their first road contest Sept. 4 at Madison County prior to a bye week.
Apalachee will open its seven-game region schedule Sept. 18 at home against Clarke Central prior to traveling to Covington on Sept. 24 for a Thursday night tilt with Eastside. After hosting Greenbrier on Oct. 2, the Wildcats will have their second bye week and then play back-to-back away games against Johnson-Gainesville on Oct. 16 and Walnut Grove on Oct. 23.
The Wildcats will play their final home regular-season game Oct. 30 against Loganville and then close out the schedule Nov. 6 at Jackson County.
Apalachee will host Commerce in a preseason scrimmage Aug. 7.
Winder-Barrow’s preseason scrimmage is Aug. 14 at Gainesville, and the Bulldoggs’ other non-region contests after Apalachee include home games against Eastside (Aug. 28) and Glynn Academy (Sept. 4) and a trip to Cedar Shoals on Sept. 18 following a bye week.
The Bulldoggs will open Region 8-AAAAAA play Sept. 25 at home against Habersham Central before a trip to Dacula on Oct. 2. The Bulldoggs will then take on three straight newcomers to the region — home against Shiloh on Oct. 9, at Central Gwinnett on Oct. 16 and at reigning 5A state champion Buford on Oct. 30 following a bye week. They’ll then close the regular season out at home against Lanier on Nov. 6.
Apalachee’s spring practice begins April 28 and wraps up May 13 with a home scrimmage against East Jackson. The Bulldoggs will kick off their two-week spring session April 29 and scrimmage at Jackson County on May 14.
BCA RELEASES SCHEDULE
Meanwhile, in the GISA, Bethlehem Christian Academy will open up its 2020 campaign with a couple of home contests against GHSA opponents — at home against a GHSA opponent Strong Rock Christian School on Aug. 21 and Cross Keys on Sept. 4 with a bye week sandwiched in between.
The Knights will play their first away game Sept. 11 at Augusta Prep and will return home for a Sept. 18 contest against Southwest Georgia Academy before going back on the road Sept. 25 at Towns County for their third game against a GHSA opponent.
BCA’s homecoming game will be Oct. 2 against Monsignor Donovan, and after a bye week the Knights will visit Thomas Jefferson on Oct. 16. The Knights then will have back-to-back home games against John Milledge Academy on Oct. 23 and Westfield on Oct. 30 before wrapping up the year Nov. 6 at Creekside Christian in McDonough.
