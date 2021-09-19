Bethlehem Christian Academy won its fifth straight road game and moved to 5-0 on the year Friday, Sept. 17, rolling past Southwest Georgia Academy 35-14 in Damascus.
The Knights got another strong performance from junior quarterback Ben Reed, who threw for 197 yards on 9-of-13 passing and two touchdowns while adding a pair of scores on the ground and finishing with 56 yards on 11 carries. Sophomore running back Joshua Adams went over the 100-yard rushing mark again, racking up 166 yards on 20 carries and a 4-yard touchdown run while also catching a 33-yard touchdown pass from Reed. Senior Chandler Cavoretto added a 55-yard touchdown reception.
BCA is scheduled to play its home opener Friday, Sept. 24, against Towns County.
