Bethlehem Christian Academy likely assured itself of a first-round home playoff game with a 52-20 rout of Creekside Christian Academy at Knights Field on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Knights (7-4), who broke the school record for wins in a season and snapped a three-game losing skid in the process, got five rushing touchdowns from sophomore Joshua Adams, who finished with 227 yards on 17 carries. Elijah Goddard added a rushing touchdown and had an 87-yard kickoff return. Brady Logan had a 34-yard field goal.
BCA entered the night No. 7 in the GISA Class AAA power rankings, which would put the Knights on track to host next week in the first round of the 10-team state tournament. At the end of the night, they were listed No. 8 and would host No. 9 Bulloch Academy if the rankings hold. Brackets will likely be released this weekend.
