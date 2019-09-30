Bethlehem Christian Academy snapped its four-game scoreless streak Friday, Sept. 27, but the Knights weren’t able to contain an explosive Pinewood Christian Academy offense, falling 59-14 in Bellville.
Quarterback Mic Wasson rushed for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while running back David Friedberg added 117 rushing yards and three scores to lead the Patriots (4-1), who exploded for 46 points in the second quarter to take a 52-14 halftime advantage. John Headrick added a touchdown run, while Lake Dasher and Wade Durrence returned interceptions for scores.
The Knights (0-5) got a pair of touchdown passes from junior quarterback Ethan Guthas — an 88-yard connection with Chad Norwood and a 70-yarder to Eliel St. Louis.
BCA will return home this week to host Augusta Prep Day on Friday, Oct. 4. The Cavaliers also enter the game winless at 0-5. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.