Bethlehem Christian Academy made a strong push in the third quarter, but the Knights came up short, falling to Trinity Christian School 48-32 in Dublin in their season finale Friday, Nov. 8.
The Knights (1-9) had one of their most productive nights on offense of the year as junior quarterback Ethan Guthas threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns — both to senior Eliel Saint-Louis — on 21-of-35 passing, according to The Courier Herald in Dublin. Junior running back Chad Norwood scored three touchdowns and tallied 128 rushing yards on 16 carries. Senior Jacob Adams caught 10 of Guthas’ passes for 146 yards.
Trinity (2-8) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes by David Coleman before Norwood put the Knights on the board with a 51-yard run. But Coleman responded with touchdown runs on consecutive possessions to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 28-7.
BCA then reeled off 19 unanswered points. Guthas’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Saint-Louis made it 28-14 at the half, and the Knights started quickly in the third quarter. Norwood’s 3-yard run cut the deficit to 28-20, and then Guthas found Saint-Louis again from 12 yards out. The Knights went for the tying two-point conversion but came up short, leaving the score 28-26.
Trinity was then able to pull back away. Coleman’s 2-yard run boosted the Crusaders’ advantage to 35-26, and a 73-yard interception return for a score by Kyle Currie put it away.
Norwood scored BCA’s final touchdown with 9:50 remaining before Trinity came back with a 2-yard run by Walker Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.