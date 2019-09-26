After a week off, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team will try to take the first step Friday, Sept. 27, toward turning its season around after an 0-4 start.
But it won’t be an easy task as the Knights make the roughly three-hour road trip down to Bellville to take on Pinewood Christian Academy.
The Knights, under first-year head coach Gus Felder, have faced growing pains this season after taking some hard losses to graduation and transfers, particularly on offense as they have been shut out in each of their first four contests. The team’s defense has had early struggles, too, although there have been some bright spots. Senior defensive end Laine Francois has had a solid year and recorded a sack in a 21-0, weather-shortened loss to Frederica Academy on Sept. 13.
Francois and company will need a strong performance to slow a Pinewood team that had been rolling until a 38-6 loss to GISA Class AAA powerhouse John Milledge Academy on Sept. 20. The Patriots (3-1) had averaged 40 points a game in wins over Bulloch Academy (30-28), Robert Toombs Christian Academy (52-7) and Augusta Prep (38-0) prior to the loss.
Sophomore quarterback Mic Wasson is a dual threat for the Patriots and has been efficient through the air, completing 78 percent of his passes (38-of-49) for 578 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions while adding 146 yards and three scores on the ground.
Senior David Friedberg has been Pinewood’s top rusher, going for 219 yards and three touchdowns at 6.3 yards a clip. Senior receiver Lake Dasher (17 catches, 298 yards, four touchdowns) has been Wasson’s top target through the air.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
