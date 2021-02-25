A pair of local high school senior linebackers are set to continue their playing careers at the same college.
Bethlehem Christian Academy’s Chad Norwood and Winder-Barrow’s Timothy Presley have both announced their commitments to NCAA Division III Berry College in Rome and will compete with the Vikings next fall.
Norwood, a two-way starter for the Knights, will be used as an outside linebacker for the Vikings. He had 22 tackles, an interception and a blocked punt last fall, missing a few games due to injury. On offense, he led the Knights in rushing with 435 yards. Norwood was selected to the GISA all-star team and competed in the All-American All-Star Bowl Game in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in December.
Presley was a multi-year starter at outside linebacker for the Bulldoggs and will join Berry after finishing his season with 48 stops, five tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games.
