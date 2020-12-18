Bethlehem Christian Academy first-year head coach Bruce Lane felt like the program made significant strides this fall that he believes could begin translating more on the scoreboard next fall, and the group of players returning will be headlined by a pair of standouts who garnered all-state recognition.
Junior wide receiver Ty Whiting was named to the first team of the GISA Class AAA all-state team, while junior linebacker Chandler Cavoretto earned an honorable mention nod.
“Individual success is the result of a total team effort, and I think those guys would be the first to say a lot of their success this year came from the help of their teammates as well as their individual hard work,” Lane said. “We are real proud of both of them. To the victors, go the spoils. Typically, the teams that have the most success have more players recognized, and we hope this just the beginning of a tradition of having all-state players every year.”
Whiting, the 6-foot-1 receiver who doubled as a defensive back, had a breakout year and was the top target for Knights senior quarterback Ethan Guthas. He caught 31 passes for 456 yards and four touchdowns.
“Ty always drew the other team’s best receive in coverage and was the guy that stretched the field for us on the offensive end. He’s just a versatile player. We had another receiver (junior Luke Sheats) with similar numbers, so we feel like we’ve got a strong nucleus coming back next year on offense, and those two guys will lead the way.”
Cavoretto, meanwhile, finished as the team’s leading tackler with 77 stops and a pair of sacks.
“He did a great job as our team leader on defense, and he did a good job when we plugged him in at fullback in our two-back sets,” Lane said. “He and Ty are both great leaders for this team, and we’re just looking forward to what these guys will do in the offseason to get ready for next year. Hopefully, their hard work will translate to plenty of success on the field.”
