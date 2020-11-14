Second-ranked Buford scored 21 first-quarter points and had no trouble toppling Winder-Barrow 45-7 in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA game at Tom Riden Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13., snapping the Bulldoggs’ three-game win streak.
The Wolves (7-1, 5-0 region) will now face Dacula (6-2, 5-0) for the region championship next week, while the Bulldoggs (4-5, 2-3) will be battling for a playoff spot in their regular-season finale at home against Lanier on Friday, Nov. 20.
With Buford and Dacula already locked into the top two spots, the rest of the field is much more muddled with a week to go after Shiloh’s overtime win over Lanier on Friday. Habersham Central currently holds the No. 3 spot in the region at 2-2 and will play Central Gwinnett in a makeup game Tuesday, Nov. 17, before taking on Shiloh (3-6, 2-3) in the season finale Nov. 20. Winder-Barrow and Shiloh are currently tied for fourth place — with the Bulldoggs holding the tiebreaker — while Lanier (4-4, 1-4) is a game back.
If Habersham wins its next two games, the Raiders would lock down the No. 3 seed, and if the Bulldoggs beat Lanier under that scenario they would be the No. 4 team. A Habersham win over Shiloh and a Lanier win over Winder-Barrow would create a three-way tie for the fourth spot between the Bulldoggs, Shiloh and Lanier. Shiloh could clinch the third seed with a win over Habersham and Winder-Barrow loss to Lanier, while Habersham would be the fourth seed in that scenario. Wins by Winder-Barrow and Shiloh would create a three-way tie for third between those two teams and a 3-3 Habersham team, though it wasn’t immediately clear Friday night how such a tiebreaker would be settled. If Habersham loses both of its games next week, and Winder-Barrow beats Lanier, the Bulldoggs would vault up to the No. 3 seed, while Shiloh would finish fourth.
