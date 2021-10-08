Winder-Barrow's offensive struggles from the previous week's loss against Dacula carried over Thursday, Oct. 7, at Shiloh.
The Bulldoggs had three more turnovers and a stingy Shiloh defense kept them off the scoreboard, lifting the Generals to a 9-0 win in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest. It was the second straight region loss for Winder-Barrow (3-4, 1-2 region), which has now turned the ball over nine times and managed just 15 points in that two-game stretch.
Shiloh (2-4, 2-0) got three interceptions from defensive back Brice Pollock to help keep the Winder-Barrow offense at bay. Jamir Imuzai provided the lone offensive score of the night with a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jeremiah Harden in the first quarter, and the Generals got two more points in the third quarter when an errant snap on a punt by the Bulldoggs traveled out of their end zone for a safety.
Winder-Barrow will hope to get back on track Oct. 15 when it hosts Central Gwinnett in another region battle.
