The Winder-Barrow offense was dormant in the first half before erupting in the second half Friday, Oct. 25, against Gainesville and bringing the crowd at W. Clair Harris Stadium to life.
But junior quarterback Gionni Williams and the Red Elephants had an answer for every explosive play by the Bulldoggs, who couldn’t catch up from a two-touchdown halftime deficit in a 38-29 loss on homecoming night.
With the win, the Red Elephants (4-4, 2-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) moved a step closer to locking up a state playoff spot, while the Bulldoggs dropped to 2-5 and 1-2.
Williams accounted for over 200 yards of offense and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) to lead an explosive Gainesville offense that finished with 525 yards on the night. The Bulldoggs trailed 14-0 at the half and cut the lead to 6 four different times in the second half, only to see the Red Elephants respond with a score of their own.
After Winder-Barrow quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 35-29 with 6:11 remaining in the game, Williams supplied the back-breaker, keeping the ball on a midline option on the first play of the ensuing drive and racing 66 yards down to the Winder-Barrow 14. Giovanni Martinez’s 23-yard field goal a few plays later extended the Gainesville lead to 38-29 with 3:57 left, and the Red Elephant defense came up with a stop, sacking Sullivan for the fifth time on the night with 1:30 to go to seal it.
“They got two scores ahead and we just couldn’t get it reeled in,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said. “I don’t even know what to say. We gave up too many points and just came up short. I was proud of the kids for fighting. I thought we stunk it up in the first half and then we came out played great on offense in the second half.”
Friday also marked a homecoming for second-year Gainesville head coach Heath Webb, who made his return to W. Clair Harris Stadium, where he roamed the sidelines for four seasons from 2014-17 and guided the Bulldoggs to four consecutive playoff appearances. Webb gave the Bulldoggs a dose of trickery on the second play from scrimmage on a 66-yard reverse pass from Walter Dixon to Lenny Chatman for a touchdown to give the Red Elephants an early lead. Chatman scored again on a 22-yard pass from Williams midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-0 while the Gainesville defense stifled Winder-Barrow’s offense, sacking Sullivan three times and holding the Bulldoggs to just 34 yards of offense over the first two quarters.
Winder-Barrow junior J.C. Green provided the Bulldoggs the jolt they needed, returning the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. Sullivan then ran in a two-point conversion play to cut the deficit to 14-8 and the race was on. On third down and 10 yards to go, Williams hooked up with DJ Miller on a 47-yard pass down to the Bulldogg 8, and JD Brooks scored from 3 yards out a few plays later to boost the Gainesville lead to 21-8 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.
Green fielded a short kickoff and had another big return down to the Gainesville 28, and following an offside penalty against the Red Elephants, Sullivan hit Brett Landis on a slant pass for a 23-yard touchdown to trim it back to 6.
The Bulldoggs came up with a big defensive play on the following drive when Andrew Lewis intercepted a Williams pass, but the Bulldoggs couldn’t do anything with it and the Red Elephants went on a 54-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard run by Williams with 46.3 seconds left in the quarter.
Green broke off a 22-yard run to the Gainesville 41 on the final play of the third, and Sullivan threw another slant to Landis, who took it the distance on the first play of the fourth to make it 28-22.
However, an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play that was enforced on the kickoff turned out to be costly for the Bulldoggs. Kicking off from 15 yards further back, Harlin Brown, who typically notches touchbacks, nearly did it anyway. But the ball came down on the Gainesville 2, and Brooks took advantage of the extra space, sprinting 82 yards down to the Bulldogg 15. Williams kept and scored on the first play of the possession to make it 35-22.
“He did a great job running the football and was very spot-on in his passing game,” Dudley said of Williams. “I was thinking (Brown) might hit that kick in the end zone but he just missed it. That was a bad move on my part. We maybe should have sky-kicked it and tried to get the ball back.”
The Bulldoggs put together a 12-play, 78-yard drive that culminated in Sullivan’s 1-yard touchdown plunge before Williams’ final long run helped put the game out of reach.
Winder-Barrow returns to action Friday, Nov. 1, at Habersham Central (3-5, 0-3) in another region contest. The Bulldoggs can clinch a playoff spot with a win a Gainesville win over Apalachee, but a loss would put them in significant trouble heading into the final week of the regular season.
—
G 7 7 14 10 — 38
W 0 0 15 14 — 29
G—Lenny Chatman 66 pass from Walter Dixon (Giovanni Martinez kick)
G—Chatman 22 pass from Gionni Williams (Martinez kick)
W—J.C. Green 88 kickoff return (Jhaydon Sullivan run)
G—JD Brooks 3 run (Martinez kick)
W—Brett Landis 23 pass from Sullivan (Harlin Brown kick)
G—Williams 9 run (Martinez kick)
W—Landis 41 pass from Sullivan (Brown kick)
G—Williams 15 run (Martinez kick)
W—Sullivan 1 run (Brown kick)
G—Martinez 23 FG
