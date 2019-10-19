Winder-Barrow was held to under 150 yards by a vaunted Lanier defense on Friday, Oct. 18, as the Bulldoggs fell to the fifth-ranked Longhorns 27-7 in Sugar Hill in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Longhorns (7-0, 2-0 region), who entered play Friday allowing less than two touchdowns per game, continued that trend, tormenting Winder-Barrow quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan all night with five sacks. Marcelo Trevino's 31-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 7:47 left in the game put it away.
Senior running back Taj Barnes was the workhorse for the Lanier offense, rushing for over 130 yards and a first-quarter touchdown. He also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception from Andrew Blackford in the second quarter that put the Longhorns up 20-0 at the half. Blackford also hooked up with Cole Thornton on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the period.
Winder-Barrow (2-4, 1-1) got its lone score on a 35-yard pass from Sullivan to Stewart Allen with 4:33 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Friday, Oct. 25, when they host Gainesville for homecoming.
