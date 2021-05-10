With only two spring practice sessions in when he spoke this week about his team’s early outlook for the 2021 season and a whole summer of preparation still ahead, Winder-Barrow head football coach Ed Dudley said there were few “firm conclusions” to draw about the open spots on the team’s two-deep chart.
But Dudley, who will be entering his fourth season with the Bulldoggs, hopes some of those questions will begin to resolve themselves over the coming days and when they host Jackson County in a spring scrimmage set for 7 p.m. May 20 and give his staff something to work off of for the remainder of the offseason.
“We’re trying to give our players the opportunity to sort out the two-deep on their own,” said Dudley, whose team went 5-6 last fall and made it to the state playoffs out of a tough GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA. “We’re moving some guys around to new positions and trying to fill some gaps. We had some top-notch seniors last year who we’re losing to graduation and are going to be super-hard to replace, but I think we’ve got some guys who are ready and willing to compete for those spots.”
The defensive front “might be the biggest mystery,” Dudley said, as spring practice gets into full swing. The Bulldoggs are having to replace standout defensive end Jacob Merrifield, who signed with and early-enrolled at Florida Atlantic, and will have several players in the mix. Rising junior Jacob King will return up front after a season-ending injury last fall, and fellow rising junior Emorrie Foskey also has experience.
Rising junior Aidan Thompson had a breakout all-region season at defensive end as a sophomore but is likely to see increased playing time in the linebacker corps, where the Bulldoggs need to replace the production of Chandler Maxwell, who signed with Georgia Military College after a 100-tackle season, and Timmy Presley (Berry College signee). Rising seniors Joel Pichardo and Gavin Frederickson, rising junior Brooks House and rising sophomore Tank Harris should compete for starting spots and provide depth at linebacker.
The secondary could prove to be a strength for Winder-Barrow this fall, as the Bulldoggs will return twin brothers Jamarious and Omarious Smith at the two corner spots after they each had six interceptions as juniors, and safety Alex Cha also will be back. The Bulldoggs, though, will have to replace solid play and leadership from Andrew Lewis at free safety.
The offense also has a mixture of returners and spots that need to be sorted out. The Bulldoggs are dealing with depth issues on the offensive line, according to Dudley, as they seek to fill voids left by center Devan Berrey and Merrifield, who earned all-state honors at right tackle. They’ll also have to replace running back J.C. Green, who rushed for 1,041 yards and nine touchdowns his senior season, with Thompson leading a stable of backs in contention for more carries.
But the Bulldoggs should enter the season on firmer ground at quarterback, where rising junior Conyer Smith will return after taking over as the starter halfway through 2020 and throwing for 670 yards, and out wide, where the team returns its two leading receivers in rising senior Stewart Allen and rising sophomore Tre Gaudlock.
“Yeah, we lost a quality group pf players, but we’re trying to look at that right now as an opportunity rather than a liability,” Dudley said. “It’s a chance for some younger guys to step up and shine through. We’re only a couple days in, but we’re seeing good signs. And building depth is huge for us, because football might be one of the last games out there where a bunch of guys are going to get in on game night.”
That’s where having the chance to scrimmage another team in the spring comes in handy, Dudley said.
“It’s just better to get a look against another team, but it also cuts your pounding on your own players in half,” he said. “We’ll be able to get a lot of guys in a game-type situation, so it will be great for them. And it’ll be great for us coaches to evaluate where we are and gauge the things we need to really work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.