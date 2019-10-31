The Winder-Barrow High School football team will venture to scenic Mt. Airy on Friday, Nov. 1, but the Bulldoggs will not have sightseeing on their minds.
WBHS will look to all but lock up a state playoff berth with a win against the Raiders. The Bulldoggs (2-5 overall, 1-2 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) are currently battling for the final playoff spot along with Apalachee and Habersham Central. A win this week would give WBHS the tiebreaker advantage over both.
“This is an opportunity for us to qualify for the playoffs on the road,” Bulldogg coach Ed Dudley said. “The weather could be a factor so we will have our work cut out for us.”
Coach Benji Harrison’s Habersham Central Raiders are 3-5 overall but winless in region play. Still, Habersham has a chance to qualify for the postseason if it wins against WBHS and Apalachee in the final two contests.
“They have moved the football against everyone but Dacula,” Dudley said. “They really like to throw the football. Offensively they have a three-headed monster in their quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Plus, they have a big offensive line.”
Quarterback Ryte Woodruff directs the pass-first offense for the Raiders while Jackson Clouatre has had a big season in the backfield. Joshua Pickett has been Woodruff’s primary receiver.
“They do a great job in running their system,” Dudley said. “They have been up and down this season but were very good a year ago. We will have to play our best to have a chance.”
The WBHS coach said the team which plays better in the three key areas of a game will have the best chance to win. Turnovers, penalties and quarterback sacks (both preventing and recording them) are the three areas of focus for the Bulldoggs this week.
Dudley said he believes his team will be ready for the road challenge.
“Our players have done a great job of staying focused all season,” the coach said. “We usually have good practices leading up to Friday night. That is a sign of our strong senior leadership.”
Habersham Central is coming off a 41-0 loss to region foe Dacula, the No. 1 team in the state. WBHS, meanwhile, fell to Gainesville High School in region action on Oct. 25.
“The game is also very important to Habersham Central,” Dudley said. “They are thinking if they beat both Barrow County teams they are looking at getting the number four spot. Both teams will have plenty to play for.”
Jhaydon Sullivan was 13-of-22 in the Oct. 25 loss to Gainesville for 136 yards and two scores. J.C. Green rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries while Sullivan added 52 yards on the ground with another score.
Brett Landis was Sullivan’s top target with six catches for 86 yards and two touchdown grabs. Aiden Thompson had two catches for 26 yards while Green had three receptions out of the backfield for 17 yards.
On special teams, Harlin Brown was 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks. Brown is now 18-for-18 on PAT tries and 6-of-8 on field goal attempts with a long of 47.
Kickoff in Mt. Airy is set for 7:30 p.m.
