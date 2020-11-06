Winder-Barrow got its three-game, nine-day stretch off to a resounding start Thursday, Nov. 5, scoring early and often and dismantling Salem 50-6 in a non-region contest at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Bulldoggs (3-4) won their second straight game behind a huge night on both sides of the ball, racing out to a 29-0 lead by halftime and extending it to 43-0 through three quarters. Freshman receiver Tre Gaudlock had three receptions for 95 yards, including touchdown passes of 40 and 35 yards from Conyer Smith, and he scored on an 89-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the blowout.
J.C. Green and Caiden Carruth scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards, respectively, while Andrew Lewis returned a punt 52 yards for a score and Omarious Smith had a 30-yard pick-six.
The Seminoles (1-3) had their lone score late in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Monday, Nov. 9, when they visit Central Gwinnett at 7:30 p.m. for a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle. That game is being made up from an Oct. 30 postponement due to COVID-19 issues with Central Gwinnett. The Bulldoggs will then travel to Buford for another region game on Friday, Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.