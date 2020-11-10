Winder-Barrow dominated on both sides of the ball Monday, Nov. 9, throttling Central Gwinnett 37-0 and earning its first shutout since 2016 at North Oconee.
The Bulldoggs, who were playing their second game in five days, won their third straight game and evened both their overall record at 4-4 and GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA mark at 2-2.
Senior J.C. Green ran for 254 yards on 22 carries, while senior Chandler Maxwell, junior Caiden Carruth, sophomores Aidan Thompson and Conyer Smith and freshman Tre Gaudlock all rushed for touchdowns.
The Bulldogg defense added a safety to the point total and limited the Black Knights (1-7, 0-4 region) to 126 total yards.
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Friday, Nov. 13, when they visit second-ranked Buford (6-1, 4-0 region).
