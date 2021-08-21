Improving its defensive performance has been a key area of focus for Winder-Barrow in the lead-up to the 2021 season, and judging by the final result, the Bulldoggs were successful in that effort Friday night, Aug. 20, in their season opener against their cross-county rival.
The Bulldoggs held Apalachee off the scoreboard until they gave up a field goal late in the fourth quarter, but by that time they had already built up a three-score lead and rolled to a 19-3 victory over the Wildcats at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
It was the third straight “Battle of Barrow” win for the Bulldoggs and eighth in their last nine tries as they stretched their lead in the series to 11-7. The victory also came against an Apalachee team that was significantly short-handed with several players out due to COVID-19 protocols. While the Barrow County School System has reported low positive case numbers, at least in terms of percentages, Apalachee High has been one of the harder hit schools in the early going of the new school year.
“Apalachee’s had to face a lot this week, and my hat’s off to them for even showing up to play tonight with a greatly reduced squad,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said after his team’s win Friday. “They really fought all night, for all four quarters. For us, I think we are playing a little better defense and made some big plays tonight. We’ve got a way to go, obviously, in all three phases, but overall it was a good night for the Doggs tonight.”
Despite the misfortune of having a thinner roster, the Wildcats (0-1) got off to a promising start, forcing a three-and-out to open the game, and sophomore quarterback Howard Holloway, in his first official varsity start, guided his team down inside Winder-Barrow 30-yard line on a long drive boosted by a pass-interference penalty and a fourth-down conversion. But on the Wildcats’ second fourth-down attempt, Colby Sikes was stuffed at the line by Aidan Thompson at the 27, and the Wildcats came away empty-handed.
Winder-Barrow (1-0) then put together its own 13-play, 73-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes of game clock and ended with the first score of the game. The Bulldoggs caught a break when what appeared to be a clear fumble and turnover by running back Caiden Carruth was ruled down by contact. On a fourth-down conversion attempt on the next snap, quarterback Conyer Smith threw the ball up and Tre Gaudlock made an acrobatic catch in double coverage, coming down with it at the Apalachee 3. Thompson then took a direct snap and found his way into the end zone on the following play to give the Bulldoggs a 6-0 lead with 7:58 remaining in the first half.
Apalachee again moved the ball well on its second possession of the night. Holloway connected with tight end Jordan Wilson over the middle for a 33-yard gain back into Winder-Barrow territory, and the Wildcats eventually made their way down to the 21 after a face-mask penalty. But on the next snap, Holloway threw off balance going to his right, and Winder-Barrow senior cornerback Omarious Smith jumped in front of the intended receiver, intercepting the ball at the 12, cutting toward the middle of the field and racing the rest of the way for an 88-yard pick-six that extended his team’s lead to 13-0 with 4:12 left in the half. It was the first of two interceptions on the night for Smith, who picked up where he left off from a stellar junior campaign last fall when he picked off six passes.
Gaudlock would come up with another big play for the Bulldoggs when he returned a punt 60 yards down to the Apalachee 20-yard line in the waning seconds of the first half. That gave the Bulldoggs enough time to pad their lead, as Ivan Rodriguez Torres’ 37-yard field goal as time expired sent his team into the locker room with a 16-0 advantage.
After a lightning delay, the second half featured more of the same. The Bulldoggs got another stop on defense to open the third quarter and then milked more than six minutes off the clock with an 11-play, 57-yard drive that culminated with a 27-yard field goal by Rodriguez Torres to make it 19-0 with 1:53 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats worked the ball into Winder-Barrow territory again on the ensuing possession, but Smith’s second pick of the night snuffed that opportunity out.
Apalachee finally broke through in the fourth quarter. After a big run by Sikes and a personal-foul penalty against the Bulldoggs, Jeff Roberts ripped off an 18-yard run down to the Winder-Barrow 4. But the Wildcats couldn’t advance it any farther and had to settle for Brody Ham’s field goal with 3:15 to play in the game. An onside kick attempt then failed, and the Bulldoggs were able to run out the clock from there.
Winder-Barrow outgained Apalachee 189-171 —despite Apalachee running 59 offensive plays to its 40 — and largely held Sikes, the Wildcats’ top playmaker, in check, limiting him to just 40 yards on 13 carries. The Bulldoggs’ offense, meanwhile, mainly kept the ball on the ground, with Thompson rushing for 61 yards on 12 carries and Carruth finishing with 59 yards on a team-high 15 touches. Jayquan Crawford chipped in 32 yards on eight carries in the second half.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons over there,” Dudley said of the Apalachee offense. “We’ve worked hard at practice. It’s just hard to simulate that pistol/Wing-T with the practice squad, but we did a good job against it tonight.
“Offensively, we’ve still got to improve a lot on offense in the red zone, and we’ve got to clean up our penalties all the way around. Those will be our two biggest areas of focus for next week.”
The Bulldoggs will remain at home next week, when they’ll host Eastside on Aug. 27 and look to avenge a 27-14 loss to the Eagles from a year ago. The Wildcats will be back on the road with a trip to Habersham Central.
A 0 0 0 3 — 3
W 0 16 3 0 — 19
W—Aidan Thompson 3 run (kick failed)
W—Omarious Smith 88 interception return (Ivan Rodriguez Torres kick)
W—Rodriguez Torres 37 field goal
W—Rodriguez Torres 27 field goal
A—Brody Ham 22 field goal
